Measurement Canada launches Spot the Sticker initiative to protect consumers from inaccurate measure

Spot the Sticker window decal program will allow businesses to highlight their commitment to fair and accurate measure

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Measurement Canada has launched " Spot the Sticker ", a new initiative that helps businesses show their commitment to ensuring their customers are charged fairly when purchasing measured goods such as gasoline and produce. The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced the Government's support for the initiative in a video.

Businesses displaying the Spot the Sticker decal have scales, gas pumps or other measuring devices that have been inspected and that measure accurately. When consumers see this decal, they will know that the business is committed to ensuring accurate measure.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has remained committed to growing the economy and protecting consumers. A strong economy depends on the assurance of fair and accurate measurement transactions when buying goods or products that require the use of a scale or a gas pump. By ensuring businesses and customers are protected against financial loss resulting from inaccurate and unfair measurement practices, Measurement Canada is helping the government achieve these goals.

Quotes

Measurement Canada is committed to protecting consumers when they are buying products such as gasoline and produce on the basis of measure. The Spot the Sticker initiative allows businesses to show their customers that they are committed to measurement accuracy.

Diane Allan,

President, Measurement Canada

Our Government has made it a priority to grow the economy and support the middle-class. Measurement Canada's Spot the Sticker initiative is an excellent example of a program that can do both. It will ensure that consumers aren't overcharged for items they purchase every day and it will enable businesses to keep growing and creating jobs.

The Honourable Mary Ng,

Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion.

Quick facts

These decals will be distributed by Measurement Canada to device owners upon completion of an inspection that demonstrates their devices are measuring accurately. Participation in the program is voluntary.

Businesses whose devices are certified can contact Measurement Canada at 1-877-646-7525 or ORA-ADEL@canada.ca directly to order their window decals.

Measurement Canada is the federal agency responsible for ensuring that consumers and businesses receive fair and accurate measure in financial transactions involving products and services. The decal in the window means the measuring devices (scales and gas pumps) have been inspected.

The window decal is removable, enabling a new decal to be applied in subsequent years or its removal if the measuring devices are found to be measuring inaccurately during a subsequent inspection.

Measurement Canada investigates all complaints it receives. If you feel you haven't received accurate measure, please contact Measurement Canada online at Canada.ca/measurement-canada.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

