With World Hunger Day around the corner, Mealshare , an award-winning social enterprise, and SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, are coming back to the table to dive into the important issue of food insecurity and are inviting Canadians to do the same during their second annual Food For Thought campaign.

Through storytelling, colouring, collages, and creative writing activities, the Food For Thought resource package provides fun-filled activities for children and is an opportunity to spark engaging conversations from the classroom to the dinner table. For each completed activity that is submitted, Skip will donate five meals to children in need and will be kicking off the campaign with an initial campaign donation of $25,000 to Mealshare.

"Food insecurity continues to be a major issue for individuals and families across the world and here at home," says Julia Hunter, Executive Director, Mealshare. "That's why our Food for Thought campaign in partnership with SkipTheDishes is vital to spark conversations and empower the younger generation to learn about the intersectionalities of systemic issues we face, including hunger and poverty."

Parents, guardians, and educators can download the resource package for children to complete at home or in the classroom. Completed activities can be submitted online by visiting www.mealshare.ca/FoodForThought . The resource package is geared towards Grades K-6 and aims to educate and inspire through fun-filled and informative content. The deadline to submit is June 10, 2022.

"Staying true to our Canadian roots, Skip is committed to giving back to organizations that make a direct impact right here at home, and helping to feed families across the country," says Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "Through our continued partnership with Mealshare, we hope to help facilitate dialogue around food insecurity and help raise awareness of this important issue."

About Mealshare

1 in 5 children experience food insecurity in Canada and we're not okay with that. Mealshare 's mission is to ensure no child goes hungry. Since our inception in 2013, we have provided over 5.3 million meals through our simple Buy One Give One model that makes it easy to turn dining out into helping out. For every Mealshare menu item purchased at a partner restaurant, one meal is provided to a youth in need through our network of charity partners.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada. Food For Thought is another way in which SkipTheDishes continues to support Canadians through the pandemic and beyond.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: Media Contacts: SkipTheDishes: [email protected]; Mealshare: Julia Hunter at [email protected]