MDA SPACE TO HOLD ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 7, 2025

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, March 7, 2025. The management team of MDA Space will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30am ET on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Details to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Space Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until March 14, 2025).

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details

Local: +1 (416) 945-7677

Toll-free North America: +1 (888) 699-1199

Toll-free United Kingdom: +44 (800) 279-7040

Conference ID: 07101

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/5J41VZpe8qw

Conference Call Replay

Local +1 (646) 517-4150

Toll-free North America: +1 (888) 660-6345

Passcode: 07101 #

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

INVESTOR CONTACT, Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]