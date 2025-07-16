MDA SPACE UK TO PRIME ESA AND UK SPACE AGENCY MISSION ESTABLISHING REGENERATIVE, DIRECT-TO-DEVICE 5G COMMUNICATIONS FROM LOW EARTH ORBIT

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that it will prime SkyPhi, a new mission funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) that will enable regenerative 5G direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications from low Earth orbit (LEO). The announcement, made today at the UK Space Conference taking place in Manchester, spotlights the UK's role in driving forward next-generation space-based telecommunications and reinforcing its leadership in satellite innovation.

Funded by the ESA and the UKSA, the mission is part of the ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) program. SkyPhi supports the development and validation of innovative satcom technologies with strong commercial potential. MDA Space UK will lead phases A and B of the mission in collaboration with UK-based mission partners CGI and Open Cosmos, combining proven strengths in satellite platforms and operations, secure communications, network integration, and advanced payload systems.

"This pioneering project led by MDA Space represents the kind of innovation the UK space sector needs to maintain its competitive edge. By starting the development of an end-to-end 5G direct-to-device satellite communications system with a LEO satellite and UK-based ground infrastructure, the project is placing the UK as a leader in new satellite technologies," said Dr. Craig Brown, Director of Investment at the UK Space Agency. "The collaboration between MDA Space, CGI and Open Cosmos demonstrates the power of partnership in solving complex technical challenges."



"The selection of SkyPhi and MDA Space UK, supported by our strong UK-based team of industry partners, recognises the depth of talent and innovation resident in the UK space sector," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our mission at MDA Space is to turn the proven into the possible, and with the support of the UK Space Agency and ESA, we're putting that goal in motion and advancing a bold vision for satellite-enabled 5G services and the industrial base of the UK space industry."

