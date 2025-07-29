TEAM LED BY MDA SPACE SELECTED FOR CANADA'S LUNAR UTILITY VEHICLE STUDY

BRAMPTON, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to conduct an early-phase study for Canada's proposed Lunar Utility Vehicle (LUV).

The MDA Space-led team will bring together best-in-class Canadian expertise, powered by the critical contributions of the Centre de Technologies Avancées BRP – Université de Sherbrooke (CTA) and the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS). The collaboration combines MDA Space's proven track record in mission-critical space systems, CTA's decades of experience in rugged off-road vehicle development, and UTIAS's leadership in advanced autonomy algorithms.

This initial phase study is a critical first step in defining the LUV mission concept and technology development plan. The study will focus on mission architecture, technology options and risk assessments, ensuring that the technologies required for future lunar logistics and mobility are mission ready. This phase follows on the heels of a successful autonomous lunar surface demonstration by the MDA Space team at the Canadian Space Agency in December 2024.

As part of this effort, the team will integrate MDA SKYMAKER™ - a full suite of scalable and modular space robotics derived from Canadarm technology - paving the way for scalable, autonomous mobility solutions on the lunar surface to deliver reliable and adaptable operations in challenging lunar environments.

"We're proud to be working alongside CTA and UTIAS to help shape Canada's role in lunar exploration," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This early concept study will help build the foundation for new lunar logistics solutions to support long-term human presence on the Moon, enabling reliable delivery of cargo, resources, and mobility for future missions."

"We are honoured to bring our longstanding expertise in advanced vehicle engineering to this lunar initiative," said Éric Charlebois, General Manager of the Centre de Technologies Avancées BRP – Université de Sherbrooke (CTA). "Our team is eager to apply our experience in designing and testing rugged, high-performance vehicles for extreme environments to the unique challenges of lunar mobility."

"Developing advanced autonomy for lunar vehicles demands both technical ingenuity and close collaboration," said Dr. Tim Barfoot of the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS). "UTIAS brings deep expertise in intelligent navigation and robotics essential for enabling reliable, self-directed operations on the Moon."

