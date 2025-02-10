MDA SPACE SIGNS $1.1B CONTRACT WITH GLOBALSTAR TO BUILD NEXT GENERATION LEO CONSTELLATION

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that it has signed a definitive contract with Globalstar Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) to be the prime contractor for the satellite operator's next generation low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, with a total contract value of approximately $1.1 billion*.

As part of the definitive contract for the full LEO constellation, MDA Space will manufacture more than 50 MDA AURORATM software-defined digital satellites for Globalstar.

"We are pleased to once again be working with Globalstar as they develop their next generation LEO constellation," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With the full contract now in place, we are moving full speed ahead on the program."

The definitive contract announced today is a follow-on to an initial Authorization to Proceed (ATP) contract with an undisclosed customer, previously announced on November 17, 2023.

A contract value of approximately $750 million will be added to the company's backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. This amount is in addition to the ATP value of approximately $350 million that was previously added to backlog, for a total value of $1.1 billion under the definitive contract.

*Contract value is stated in CAD. Management assumed US/CAD exchange rate of 1.43.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Shereen Zahawi

Senior Director, Investor Relations

647-401-3230

[email protected]

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]