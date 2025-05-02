MDA SPACE PROVIDES MARKET UPDATE

BRAMPTON, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today issued the following statement in response to share price fluctuations.

"MDA Space is monitoring fluctuations in its share price that appear to be related to publication of the preliminary FY2026 NASA budget recommendations made by the White House and potential implications for the NASA-led Gateway project. MDA Space management reiterates that the company's Canadarm3 program associated with the Gateway project is under a contract with the Canadian Space Agency and not with NASA. The Canadarm3 contract serves multiple purposes including both space agency and commercial opportunities. There has been no change to any MDA Space contract as a result of these US budget deliberations.

MDA Space management will provide a full update on its business outlook as part of its next regular earnings release, scheduled for May 8, 2025."

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]