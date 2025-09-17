MDA SPACE RECEIVES 2025 GLOBAL SATELLITE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD AT WORLD SPACE BUSINESS WEEK

BRAMPTON, ON and PARIS, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, was named the 2025 Global Satellite Business of the Year by Novaspace and presented with the award at the annual World Space Business Week (WSBW) in Paris.

Novaspace's Annual Awards for Excellence in Satellite Business recognize the most visionary organizations and innovators shaping the future of the space industry. The Global Satellite Business of the Year award celebrates extraordinary accomplishments and positive contributions to the space and satellite sectors worldwide.

"We are truly honoured to be recognized for our achievements in the sector by Novaspace," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This award reflects the commitment, creativity, and expertise of the entire MDA Space Satellite Systems team, which is advancing satellite technology to meet emerging market needs and building the relationships with customers and supply chain partners needed to successfully execute ambitious missions. We are committed to continuing to deliver breakthrough satellite solutions that power a more connected world."

This past year, MDA Space notably achieved an industry first in satellite beam forming and steering with its Ka-band radiating array (DRA) using direct sampling and continued the deployment of its MDA AURORATM product line. This next-generation suite of software-defined broadband and direct-to-device (D2D) satellite solutions empowers customers to modify payload functionalities while the satellites are in orbit, offering unprecedented flexibility, scalability, and performance for global communications networks.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

SOURCE MDA Space

