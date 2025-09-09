MDA SPACE RECOGNIZED AS A TSX30 COMPANY

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 TSX30, TMX Group's flagship annual ranking of the top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange over a three-year period.

Now in its seventh year, the TSX30 recognizes the 30 top-performing TSX-listed companies based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The program highlights companies that are driving Canada's economy through capital efficiency, organic growth, and strategic investments.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of the TSX30 companies for 2025," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This distinction reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams, the trust of our customers, and the ongoing support of our investors. As we continue to deliver innovative solutions for the rapidly growing global space economy, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and creating value for all stakeholders."

Inclusion in the TSX30 underscores MDA Space's strong performance and leadership within the Canadian and global space sectors. The company's continued focus on R&D investment, innovation, operational excellence, and strategic execution has positioned it as a key player powering Canada's economy and shaping the future of the space industry.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOURCE MDA Space

SOURCE MDA Space