MDA SPACE AND CSN RATIFY NEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

BRAMPTON, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is pleased to announce that the company has ratified a collective agreement with members of CSN associated with the company's operations in Ste. Anne de Bellevue, Quebec.

The significant terms of the five-year agreement include:

Wage increases:

Year 1: 4.5%

Year 2: 4.5%

Year 3: 3.5%

Year 4: 3.5%

Year 5: 4.0%

Based on the expiration date of the previous agreement, the Year 1 adjustments are retroactive to December 1, 2023.

These terms are comparable and in line with collective agreements recently ratified by members of SSESA and SPATEA Employee Associations and Unifor locals 112 and 673.

