MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced that it has digitally formed and steered multiple beams with its Ka-band direct radiating array (DRA) using direct sampling, a first in the industry.

Digitally formed beams, multiple simultaneous beams, and electronically steered beams are among the key features of the MDA AURORATM Ka-band DRA. Their successful validation marks a significant breakthrough in satellite communication systems that support broadband connectivity and 5G networks. It also marks a key milestone in the development of the digital payload technology for the MDA AURORATM software-defined product line for next-generation satellite constellations.

Beam forming and steering with Ka-band DRAs has typically relied on intermediate frequency conversion whereas MDA Space's use of direct sampling results in a more efficient and effective approach, allowing customers to save on satellite costs, mass and power consumption. MDA AURORATM enables the DRA to deliver signals where they are needed and when they are needed, while maximizing the use of the satellite resources.

In addition, MDA AURORATM is highly scalable, capable of handling hundreds of array elements and providing multiple simultaneous high-capacity spot beams that can be electronically steered, offering a new level of flexibility and performance. This capability is particularly valuable for satellite operators seeking to support 5G networks and the growing demand for data-intensive services, where high-speed, low-latency connectivity is essential.

"With MDA AURORATM, we're providing a highly flexible and adaptable solution that can be tailored to meet each customer's specific requirements," said Luigi Pozzebon, Vice-President of Satellite Systems at MDA Space. "The successful demonstration of our Ka-band DRA technology is a critical step towards delivering those advanced capabilities that will help customers compete in the rapidly evolving satellite communications market."

Customers can now observe functioning MDA AURORATM technology in a specially designed demonstration lab at the company's manufacturing facility in Montréal. This includes the formation and steering of beams through thermal imaging, as the heat the beams generate on the test chamber surface is captured. The lab features a DRA prototype that will ultimately be connected to an onboard processor (OBP) prototype to demonstrate the full communication chain between a gateway ground station and a user terminal, providing a comprehensive view of the system's end-to-end capabilities.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission—bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

