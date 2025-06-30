GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXTENDS MDA SPACE CONTRACT PROVIDING CONTINUOUS SPACE-BASED MARITIME AWARENESS AND SECURITY

BRAMPTON, ON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced a contract extension with Fisheries and Oceans Canada ("DFO") to provide critical and continuous maritime satellite surveillance data and analytics services for dark vessel detection. This amended contract, which extends the original agreement announced in 2023, aligns with commitments outlined in the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' Declaration on Maritime Security and Prosperity, reinforcing Canada's leadership in promoting safe, secure and sustainable maritime operations.

MDA Space utilizes Maritime Insights, a satellite information service that enables nations to monitor the activity in and around their maritime economic zones, to deliver maritime services to DFO's Dark Vessel Detection program. Using multiple space-based sensors and leveraging AI-based intelligence for vessel detection, statistical voyage prediction, and analysis of fishing behaviours, Maritime Insights fuses synthetic aperture radar from MDA RADARSAT-2 with data from optical, radio frequency (RF), automatic identification systems (AIS) and vessel monitoring systems (VMS) to counter the sophisticated and deceptive techniques employed by actors conducting illegal operations on the ocean surface.

As part of the contract renewal announced today, DFO has also amended its contract with MDA Space to enable future utilization of data and services from MDA CHORUS™, the company's next generation Earth observation constellation scheduled to come online in mid-2026.

"Canada is a leader in international efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. MDA Space enables Canada and our partner nations to see, track and intercept illegal activities across vast ocean spaces", said the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Canada's Minister of Fisheries. "MDA's CHORUS will further strengthen Canada's robust Dark Vessel Detection platform, which delivers near real-time satellite monitoring from the Philippines to the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador and is a key component of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy."

"As a trusted mission partner, MDA Space is committed to working with the Government of Canada to provide actionable insight and intelligence that helps safeguard ocean ecosystems and promote maritime security globally," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With the growing sophistication of illegal maritime activities, next-generation space-based technology like MDA CHORUS will be essential to ensuring continuity of this capability in priority coverage areas of high interest."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to successfully develop new satellite technology that meets the needs of its customers. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated March 7, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]