OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD), Scotiabank and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) announced a multi-year agreement to support the CCS strategy for advancing cardiovascular research, education and care.

The agreement aims to enhance opportunities for cardiovascular professionals to access further education, enrich research opportunities and build relationships that support them in caring for patients. MD and Scotiabank will also support the CCS annual Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (this year from October 24-27, 2024), a forum that showcases the best research and promotes learning amongst Canada's leading cardiovascular care providers.

"Our collaboration with the Canadian Cardiovascular Society is an exciting opportunity to strengthen the personal and professional development of cardiovascular specialists and build, develop and extend the reach of important research and education across the country," said Pamela Allen, Chief Executive Officer, MD. "MD and Scotiabank are honoured to support cardiovascular professionals in the important work that they do."

"We welcome MD's interest in supporting the CCS mission to advance heart health for all Canadians by making important contributions to our advocacy, excellence and evidence, and continuing professional education portfolios," said Carolyn Pullen, the Canadian Cardiovascular Society's Chief Executive Officer. "This new partnership also serves as an attractive, value-adding benefit to our 2,500+ members, who will now be able to access MD's tailored financial services offering."

As part of the agreement, MD and Scotiabank will be the exclusive financial services partner of CCS and will offer members access to comprehensive banking and wealth management services tailored to the needs of physicians, medical learners and their families across the various stages of the physician lifecycle.

Through relationships with more than 40 physician-member organizations , MD and Scotiabank are committed to providing financial support and educational resources to Canada's medical students, residents, physicians and their families. Together, MD and Scotiabank share values that help build a more sustainable health care system.

About the Affinity Agreement

The Canadian Medical Association, MD Financial Management Limited and Scotiabank together proudly support this initiative, which is one of several that comprise our $115 million commitment to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $58 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About the Canadian Cardiovascular Society

The CCS is the trusted voice in Canada for cardiovascular care professionals, bringing together more than 2,500 medical specialists and key members of the heart health team to advance research, education, and care. Stakeholders, decision-makers, and professional groups turn to the CCS first to consult us on new developments and emerging issues in cardiovascular care in Canada, visit https://ccs.ca/

SOURCE Scotiabank - Sponsorships & Donations

