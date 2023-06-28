New resource from national business law firm supports work of journalists, showcases McMillan's legal expertise

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP, a leading Canadian business law firm, announced today the launch of its online media guide, a new resource for journalists to access a legal professional to provide expertise, context and commentary on the news of the day.

McMillan's interactive guide, now available on its website, features a curated cross-section of the firm's lawyers across multiple sectors and regions. The tool allows media to easily search the list by area of expertise and language, and engage directly with lawyers to arrange interviews and support coverage. In keeping with the firm's commitment to client care and confidentiality, media interactions will be subject to accordance with these principles.

Areas of expertise listed in the guide include: aerospace, aviation, capital markets & securities, competition and foreign investment, cryptocurrency, employment, energy, international trade, mergers & acquisitions, mining, P3s, and psychedelics, among others.

"McMillan employs some of the sharpest legal minds in Canada. Our lawyers pride themselves on being responsive and staying ahead of industry and market trends," said Tim Murphy, CEO of McMillan LLP. "We are proud to unveil this new resource that showcases the expertise we have across our six offices, and supports the important work that media do in reporting on the issues that affect both our clients and the Canadian public."

The guide will be updated regularly to add new areas of expertise and highlight additional legal professionals within the firm. It builds on the firm's ongoing work and engagements with business media, industry outlets and legal industry media.

"Our lawyers are trusted by top business clients across key industries in Canada, the United States and internationally to provide them with the sector expertise and real-time business solutions they need to stay ahead," said Suzie Williams, McMillan's National Director, Marketing & Business Development. "This guide allows the press to tap into their insights to help shape and inform the important work they do."

The Guide for Experts of the Media is now available to consult on McMillan's website.

About McMillan LLP

McMillan is a leading business law firm focused on serving clients across key industries in Canada, the United States and internationally. Using its collaborative approach to ensure clients receive the high quality expertise they need, McMillan offers pragmatic and solutions-oriented legal advice through its offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.mcmillan.ca .

SOURCE McMillan LLP

For further information: Suzie Williams, National Director, Marketing & Business Development, d 416.865.7011, [email protected]