McMillan LLP implements new nationwide mental health initiative for Associates

Psychological distress is highest among legal professionals in the early years of their career.

First law firm in Canada to offer TELUS Health's Wellbeing Assessment program to young lawyers in support of improved mental wellbeing

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP announced today a collaboration with TELUS Health to offer a progressive mental health support program to all associates across Canada. McMillan LLP is the first law firm in the country to introduce the TELUS Health Wellbeing Assessment to all Associates, lawyers who have been practicing for five years or less, in an effort to foster a culture of support and build resilience within the firm.

"We are setting a new standard for the legal industry by prioritizing the mental wellbeing of our young lawyers and it is through industry-leading programs that we will shift the narrative on mental health and build resiliency that will sustain long, successful careers," said McMillan CEO Tim Murphy. "Recently, the Federation of Law Societies of Canada reported that psychological distress is highest among legal professionals with less than ten years of experience. It's critical to ensure Associates have the tools they need to manage stress and we're pleased to partner with TELUS Health to make that a reality."

Designed to be as time efficient, effective and personalized as possible, the TELUS Health Wellbeing Assessment begins with a virtual meeting with a member of the TELUS Health clinical team to explore areas such as stress, relationships, sleep and personal growth opportunities. With unique recommendations from mental health professionals, Associates learn how to proactively manage their mental wellbeing with personalized tools and an action plan with the option to be referred to specialized health professionals for guidance through the execution of the plan.

"Enhanced benefits are typically offered to executives, and we have had the privilege of collaborating with McMillan LLP on previous wellness initiatives and are thrilled to offer a dynamic program for the firm's Associates where stressors are most felt," said Dr. Matthew Chow, Chief Mental Health Officer, TELUS Health. "There is growing awareness of the psychological stresses experienced by early career lawyers and this initiative is an incredibly progressive step towards empowerment and the cultivation of resilience, not only at the start of their career, but throughout a lifetime of successful practice."

This collaboration builds upon the success of both a TELUS Health program offering Wellbeing Assessments to executives at the firm, and a pilot program conducted in 2023 at McMillan LLP's Vancouver office involving 21 Associates. In all, 114 Associates are now invited to participate in the nationwide mental health initiative.

