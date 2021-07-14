McLeod Health to Roll Out Tecsys' End-to-End Supply Chain Execution Solution Across Hospital System

South Carolina-based hospital system invests in Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare to create modern supply chain environment that builds on the successes of its Consolidated Service Center in operation since 2017.

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce that McLeod Health will implement Tecsys' SaaS-based Elite™ Healthcare supply chain execution platform across its entire hospital system to automate and optimize hospital inventory and replenishment management in point-of-use clinical areas including ORs and catheterization labs. This Tecsys solution will complement the health system's existing Consolidated Service Center already running Tecsys software.

Based in South Carolina, McLeod Health is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system comprised of seven hospitals and multiple outpatient facilities, extending from the Midlands to the Coast along the border of North and South Carolina. McLeod Health has important strategic goals that hinge on data to make decisions. Through this investment, McLeod Health will be able to leverage end-to-end supply chain data to streamline supply chain operations from planning and receiving through to consumption and replenishment, creating a flexible ecosystem that can grow and expand with the organization.

"We have realized significant savings from our Consolidated Service Center by optimizing back-office operations, and we look forward to extending those Tecsys benefits further into our hospital network to build on these successes," says Carmen Winfield, vice president of Procurement Service for McLeod Health. "With Tecsys across our clinical areas, our organization will have access to more accurate usage data and analytics. This helps us be more efficient and better positioned to make strategic supply chain decisions that maintain our standards of excellence while optimizing inventory availability and controlling costs."

The Tecsys solution will be deployed across all hospital sites to automate supply consumption capture, optimize intra-network logistics and streamline case management. This supply chain transformation project improves business intelligence for benchmarking cost-per-procedure and product utilization variance, more efficient case consumption documentation with automated track and trace for regulatory compliance, and more reliable inventory availability through usage of intelligent RFID inventory management. Nursing and procedural areas (operating rooms, catheterization labs and interventional radiology rooms) will be outfitted with technology designed for clinically integrated workflows in each area; these technologies include a combination of enabling software, RFID and barcode technology, mobile devices and embedded UIs. This comprehensive rollout will provide exceptional visibility across the health system while eliminating manual redundancies often shouldered by clinical personnel.

"The healthcare supply chain is an often-underleveraged area for both revenue capture and cost containment, and McLeod Health has made very savvy supply chain investments to address both sides of that equation while staying sharply focused on patients and quality outcomes," says Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "Tecsys brings centralized and comprehensive control to the healthcare supply chain, and we are delighted that McLeod Health has chosen our team to deliver on that promise."

About McLeod Health

Founded in 1906, McLeod Health has a leading regional presence in Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina McLeod Health. The healthcare system is supported by the strength of approximately 850 members on its medical staff and more than 2,700 licensed nurses. McLeod Health is also composed of approximately 8,900 employees and more than 90 physician practices throughout its 18-county service area. With seven hospitals, McLeod Health operates three Health and Fitness Centers, a Sports Medicine and Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, Hospice and Home Health Services. The hospitals within McLeod Health include: McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Behavioral Health. On the coast, the McLeod Health Carolina Forest complex has opened an Emergency Department and the first two of seven medical park office buildings as an extension of McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

