McLean & Company's Flagship HR Conference, Signature 2025, Heads to Houston, Texas for November

Signature 2025 has been announced with a bold theme for this year's event: "Human Centric. Future Ready." McLean & Company's annual research-based conference challenges HR executives and leadership teams to rethink, reimagine and transform the workplace with next-level strategies designed for the future of work. The 2025 event, set for November 2-4, 2025, in Houston, Texas, will offer attendees fresh industry insights, and unique opportunities for networking and collaboration as they navigate the evolving landscape of human resources.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - McLean & Company, a leading HR research and advisory firm, has unveiled the highly anticipated return of its flagship event, McLean Signature, set for November 2-4, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas. As one of the most influential HR conferences of the year, Signature 2025 will convene top HR executives to tackle emerging workforce trends, reimagine talent strategies, and explore cutting-edge solutions that are reshaping the future of work. Built around the 2025 theme, "Human Centric. Future Ready," this year's event will empower HR leaders with the insights, strategies, and connections needed to drive a future-ready workforce.

Building on the momentum of previous years, Signature 2025 is poised to be the biggest and most impactful event yet. The conference will offer expanded networking opportunities, compelling keynotes, and interactive sessions, creating an unparalleled environment for HR leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive the future of work forward.

"McLean Signature 2025 presents HR leaders with a unique opportunity to tackle their biggest challenges head-on, connect with peers who truly understand their world, and walk away with real, actionable solutions," says Jennifer Rozon, President of McLean & Company. "Our goal is to create a space where HR teams can gain fresh insights, exchange ideas, and leave feeling empowered to shape the future of work in a way that puts people first."

Who Attends Signature?

McLean Signature attracts HR leaders across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, education, government, retail, and professional services. In 2024, over 61% of attendees held senior leadership roles, making it a high-impact opportunity for networking and learning.

More details about the conference agenda, including interactive sessions, keynote presentations, peer-to-peer roundtables, and exclusive CHRO panel discussions, will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information or to register for early bird tickets, please visit the official Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, HR trends in 2025, the future of work, and more can contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About Marriott Marquis Houston

McLean Signature 2025 will take place at the Marriott Marquis Houston, a world-class hotel in the heart of downtown Houston. Known for its state-of-the-art conference spaces and renowned hospitality, the venue offers the perfect setting for HR leaders to engage, learn, and connect in a dynamic and inspiring environment.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

