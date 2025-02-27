McLean & Company Research Reveals Why Employee Wellbeing Programs Fall Short - and How to Fix Them

According to McLean & Company, a global HR research and advisory firm, organizations must take a strategic, integrated approach to employee wellbeing to drive long-term business performance. The firm explains in an updated resource that without a cohesive strategy, wellbeing initiatives often fall short, failing to address the systemic barriers that impact employees, such as excessive workloads, lack of autonomy, and poor work-life balance. By embedding wellbeing into the workplace culture and aligning initiatives with employee needs, organizations can create programs that not only support their workforce but also promote sustainable business success.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As organizations continue to prioritize employee wellbeing, many are reevaluating their approach to ensure their investments lead to meaningful impact. Often they find their current initiatives fail to deliver lasting results because they are implemented as stand-alone perks rather than as part of a cohesive, strategic program. In its latest updated research, Create a Holistic Employee Wellbeing Program, McLean & Company provides HR leaders with a structured framework to develop comprehensive wellbeing strategies that improve engagement, productivity, and retention.

According to McLean & Company's research, employee wellbeing is no longer a secondary concern – it is a critical business priority with direct implications for organizational performance. The firm's 2025 HR Trends Report shows that organizations with strong wellbeing programs are 1.4 times more likely to achieve high overall performance and nearly twice as likely to experience high workforce productivity. According to the World Health Organization, burnout-related turnover and lost productivity cost businesses an estimated $322 billion globally each year, with mental health conditions alone leading to $1 trillion in lost productivity. Despite these figures, many organizations struggle to implement effective programs, often overlooking the systemic barriers that impact employee wellbeing, such as excessive workloads, lack of autonomy, and poor work-life balance.

"As the lines between work and life continue to blur, organizations have to recognize that employees don't leave their personal challenges at the door," says Kelly Berte, practice lead, HR Research & Advisory Services, with McLean & Company. "Effective wellbeing programs go beyond surface-level perks and start to address the full spectrum of challenges that impact employees every day. Measuring success solely through ROI fails to capture the true value of these programs. A holistic approach – one that considers long-term benefits, employee trust, and cultural alignment – is essential for driving meaningful impact."

A Three-Step Process for Building a Holistic Wellbeing Program

To help HR leaders create sustainable and impactful wellbeing strategies, McLean & Company's research validates a three-step approach:

Assess the Current State & Set Goals: Organizations must begin by evaluating existing wellbeing initiatives, identifying gaps, and gathering employee feedback to understand key challenges. A successful strategy addresses systemic barriers, such as high workloads and limited mental health resources, to ensure that wellbeing efforts lead to real, lasting change. Review & Select Wellbeing Initiatives: Effective programs go beyond isolated perks to support employees across multiple dimensions, including physical, mental, financial, and social wellbeing. HR must align initiatives with business goals, assess feasibility, and secure leadership buy-in by demonstrating the link between wellbeing and key business outcomes such as retention and productivity. Prepare for Implementation: A clear implementation plan is essential for success. Organizations should establish defined timelines, assign responsibilities, and develop communication strategies to ensure employees are aware of available resources. Ongoing evaluation and feedback mechanisms help refine programs over time, embedding wellbeing into workplace culture.

Embedding Wellbeing Into Organizational Culture

To drive long-term impact, McLean & Company advises that organizations must shift their approach to employee wellbeing from a series of isolated HR initiatives to an integrated business strategy. The modern workplace is deeply interconnected with employees' personal lives, and factors such as financial stress, caregiving responsibilities, and social connections all influence overall wellbeing. McLean & Company's research underscores the importance of a multilevel approach:

Individual level: Providing employees with access to wellness programs and mental health resources empowers them to take control of their own wellbeing.

Team level: Encouraging supportive leadership behaviors, fostering social connections, and cultivating a positive work culture help enhance team morale and engagement.

Organizational level: Embedding wellbeing into company values, policies, and leadership practices ensures that these efforts are sustainable and not just temporary fixes.

Despite growing recognition of the importance of employee wellbeing, many organizations still lack a formalized strategy. According to the firm's 2025 Trends Report, only 43% of employees feel their company's wellbeing program effectively meets their needs, while workplace stressors continue to rise. Manulife's "The Wellness Report in 2023" states more than half of employees report experiencing loneliness, and nearly two-thirds say financial concerns impact their work performance. Without a structured approach, McLean & Company cautions that organizations risk increased turnover, lower engagement, and declining business performance.

McLean & Company's latest research provides HR leaders with the tools and insights needed to bridge this gap. By taking a strategic, employee-centric approach to wellbeing, organizations can build programs that not only support their workforce but also contribute to long-term business success.

