McLean & Company Launches New Learning & Development Resource Center and Learning Content Library to Streamline Member Experience

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has launched its Learning & Development (L&D) Resource Center and Learning Content Library to help HR professionals find the right resources to support them wherever they are in their L&D journey, create learning pathways that align with organizational goals, and realize a host of benefits, such as elevated employee retention, engagement, and overall organizational success.

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - According to research insights from McLean & Company, one of the world's leading HR research and advisory firms, a myriad of benefits arises when HR proactively develops a learning and development strategy aligned with organizational goals, assesses competencies, and creates learning journeys to close skills gaps. These benefits include increased retention and positivity, improved engagement, greater organizational success, a robust leadership pipeline, and sustained growth and innovation. To make it easier than ever for HR professionals to locate the resources they need to advance their knowledge and expertise and continue to positively impact the employee bases of their respective organizations, the firm has launched its new Learning & Development Resource Center and Learning Content Library.

"The user-friendly L&D resource center encompasses everything McLean & Company members need throughout their journey, offering a variety of options that help reduce both costs and time," says Suzan Khatcherian, associate vice president of Learning Solutions at McLean & Company. "The design of the Learning Content Library is user-centric, offering flexibility that allows users to begin their journey where they prefer and focus on competency development encompassing the knowledge, skills, and attributes necessary for proficient job performance. As part of our commitment to empowering HR leaders to shape workplaces where everyone thrives, we provide an extensive collection of learning content for HR professionals and organizational leaders, making it easier than ever for HR professionals to pinpoint the resources best suited to their learning journey."

McLean & Company is committed to assisting its HR members in problem-solving, leveraging development interventions to facilitate career development while driving positive impacts on member organizations' employee experience and contributing to their overall success.

The firm's L&D Resource Center has been divided into three sections to help HR professionals evaluate which resources they need and when they need them based on where they are in their development journey. The sections are outlined below:

Build learning strategies. In this section, HR professionals can locate resources to help them establish the fundamental framework for leadership and HR development, enriched with practical best practices, coaching, tools, resources, and complemented by workshop and advisory offerings.

In this section, HR professionals can locate resources to help them establish the fundamental framework for leadership and HR development, enriched with practical best practices, coaching, tools, resources, and complemented by workshop and advisory offerings. Develop competencies. Those seeking to develop HR and leadership competencies can draw from an extensive library of learning experiences to develop the capabilities of the HR function and leadership team and explore a wide range of resources aligned with McLean & Company's HR and leadership competencies.

Those seeking to develop HR and leadership competencies can draw from an extensive library of learning experiences to develop the capabilities of the HR function and leadership team and explore a wide range of resources aligned with McLean & Company's and competencies. Track and sustain. Training is only the first part of the journey. HR professionals can leverage McLean & Company's diagnostics, blueprints, and advisory services to sustain learning and evaluate its impact on an ongoing, long-term basis.

The Learning Content Library is an intuitive library of McLean & Company's learning content designed for a variety of HR audiences, including HR professionals, emerging leaders, first-time leaders, and leaders of leaders. HR can quickly and easily search through dozens of content options and formats and filter by audience, competency, training duration, and method of delivery to locate the perfect training content they need to develop competencies within HR or within leadership at their organization.

McLean & Company regularly evaluates current products and service offerings, industry trends, and member needs to identify opportunities to improve the member experience and help leaders shape workplaces where everyone thrives. To explore the firm's facilitated training programs designed to improve professionals' skills through real-world examples and facilitated conversations, please visit McLean & Company's training programs page.

To attend upcoming free webinars on a variety of topics or explore the publicly available archive of recorded sessions, please visit McLean & Company's webinars page.

McLean Signature 2024

To register for Signature, the premier industry conference for future-focused HR leaders hosted by McLean & Company from October 27 to 29 at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, please visit the official Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, HR trends in 2024, the future of work, and more can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Kelsey King, Senior Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418