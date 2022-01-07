"Our purpose at McDonald's is to feed and foster communities and this effort is aimed at acknowledging those who are doing so much to care for our communities right now," said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, Canada Impact Team. "Throughout the pandemic we saw our franchisees finding creative ways to support their communities in times of need and that's what we're seeing again here today with the free coffee offer."

In March 2020, McDonald's Canada partnered with its independent franchisees from coast to coast to coast, giving away more than one million complimentary cups of McCafé Premium Roast Coffee and Tea. Since then, our franchisees have continued to show their support within their local communities, on many occasions providing coffee or breakfast to local healthcare workers and volunteers.

Now, we are bringing back the offer for a limited time amid the continued push for Canadians to get their vaccine or booster, alongside the ongoing challenges of treating and testing patients in the pandemic. It's a simple gesture of appreciation for those who continue to be on the frontline, protecting and caring for our communities across the country.

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

