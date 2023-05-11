The 29th McHappy Day has broken previous fundraising records for Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and other local children's charities across Canada

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada is proud to announce this year's McHappy Day® raised over $7.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) across Canada and other local children's charities. The funds will go towards providing much-needed support for families with sick children, helping to keep them close to each other and the medical care their child needs.

McDonald’s celebrated its record-breaking 29th McHappy Day in Canada, raising more than $7.5 million for RMHC and other local children’s charities. The Mitropoulous family, who found support from RMHC’s services for 216 nights, was in restaurant on McHappy Day to join in on the celebration (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"The success of this year's McHappy Day is a testament to the generosity and support of our guests, franchisees and their crew and our employees," said Michèle Boudria, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. "We are incredibly honoured to be able to contribute to the impactful work of RMHC and other local children's charities, who do so much to support our communities."

"The support of McDonald's Canada and its guests on McHappy Day makes a significant impact for RMHC and families with sick children, "said Kate Horton, CEO of RMHC Canada. "Quite simply, this funding ensures that we can continue to provide essential services and support to families in communities across Canada, during what is often one of the most unexpected and challenging times of their lives. Thank you, McDonald's."

By purchasing their favourite food and beverage items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald's app, and through McDelivery®, to buying merch from the McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective collection, Canadians stepped up to help raise crucial funds for families in need.

Across the country, one in four Canadians have either stayed at a Ronald McDonald House® or know someone who has, with the organization supporting up to 554 families every night. The funds raised on McHappy Day help support families like the Mitropoulos' from Georgetown, who have spent 216 nights at Ronald McDonald House Toronto while their child underwent critical care at a nearby children's hospital.

"The Ronald McDonald House was a lifeline for our family during a difficult time," said George Mitropoulos. "Without the generosity of RMHC, we would not have been able to stay close to our son/daughter during his/her treatment. We are so grateful for everything they do."

McHappy Day is just one of the many ways McDonald's Canada gives back to the communities it serves. To learn more about the company's commitment to feeding and fostering communities, visit mcdonalds.ca.

People across the country can continue supporting RMHC in their community all year-round in the following ways:

Extended by popular demand, Canadians can still purchase McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective collection of tees, sweatshirts and more, featuring iconic McDonaldland® characters while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds from every sale supports RMHC and families with sick children across Canada . Visit Peace-Collective.com.

All year, guests can support RMHC in various ways at participating restaurants, including donating at the kiosk or coin boxes, 'Round up for RMHC' on any order, and through the purchase of Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies

Making an online donation to an RMHC program or setting up a fundraiser any time at https://www.rmhccanada.ca/donate.

Facts:

McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest charity-driven program. Since the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors in Toronto, Canada in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support nearly 450,000 families across Canada .

The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they must travel for their sick child's treatment.

give families a place to stay together when they must travel for their sick child's treatment. In an average year, RMHC supports over 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities across Canada .

. Last year, McDonald's Canada set a goal to donate over $70 million to RMHC by 2026. This will help to nearly double the number of bedrooms for families across Canada over the next 10 years (2022-2032).

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

