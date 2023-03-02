Starting March 7, this fresh take on an old favourite will be available at participating restaurants across the country for a limited time

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - After a long wait, McDonald's is finally launching the official Chicken Big Mac starting on Tuesday, March 7. For a limited time, Canadians can sink their teeth into the new Chicken Big Mac, featuring the iconic Big Mac® goodness with a chicken twist. A fresh take on a McDonald's classic, the Chicken Big Mac is made with chicken lovers in mind.

The wait is over, McDonald’s Canada welcomes a new twist on a classic with the Chicken Big Mac. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"We know that Canadians have been hacking the Chicken Big Mac in creative ways over the years, eager to get their hands on the real thing" said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "To these guests, we love your passion and your hacking days are officially behind you: the Chicken Big Mac is finally here. But it's only for a limited time, so try it while you can."

With classic toppings – Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles – the Chicken Big Mac features two chicken patties made with 100% Canadian raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of fun, delicious food. The Chicken Big Mac joins the craveable chicken lineup including the McCrispy®, Chicken McNuggets® and the McChicken® sandwich. And while the wait may be over, the Chicken Big Mac will only be here for a limited time starting March 7, so Canadians shouldn't wait to head into restaurant, order through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®.

