McDonald's Canada introduces first-ever electric vehicle to distribution fleet

The trial's outcome could see additional diesel-powered vehicles replaced with alternative-fuel vehicles for distribution in other viable Canadian markets. Globally, McDonald's has committed to achieve net zero emissions across its operations by 2050.

Martin Brower leased the tractor, which will be based out of its distribution centre located in Montréal's Baie d'Urfé area. The Volvo VNR Electric tractor will pull McDonald's-branded trailers for deliveries to local McDonald's restaurants within a range of 150 km. The trial will evaluate the tractor's performance in a variety of weather conditions.

In addition to the Montréal trial, McDonald's has planned another Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trial in Brampton, Ont. later in 2022.

"This trial has the potential to influence a major shift in the way we approach supply chain distribution that will bring us closer to reaching McDonald’s net zero goals. Considering the potential impact the trial could have on our business and our global greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments, this is an extremely significant moment for the company,” said Jacques Mignault, President and CEO, McDonald’s Canada. “We’re grateful to collaborate with partners like Martin Brower and Volvo Trucks North America who share our vision, and acknowledge the support from the Québec government on this initiative."

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

