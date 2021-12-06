To kick off APPreciation Day, McDonald's Canada will host a one-day social media contest on its Twitter and Instagram channels, giving 50 individuals the chance to win* a million McDonald's Rewards points each! Want in? Thought so! Entering is easy – all you have to do is:

Instagram: Comment on the post using #MyMcDsRewardsContest and follow @mcdonaldscanada

Comment on the post using #MyMcDsRewardsContest and follow @mcdonaldscanada Twitter: Retweet or comment on the contest post using #MyMcDsRewardsContest and follow @mcdonaldscanada

"Canadian McDonald's guests are some of the most loyal in the world," said Francesca Cardarelli, Senior Director, Marketing Planning & Digital Marketing Strategy, McDonald's Canada. "We created APPreciation Day as a show of gratitude for the incredible love our guests show for the brand every day, and of course, to give them a chance to win even more MyMcDonald's Rewards points to redeem their favourite McDonald's items."

MyMcDonald's Rewards is the brand's first-ever points-based rewards program in Canada, where guests can now earn 100 points with every $1 that they spend.† With five tiers of rewards, ranging from 2,000 points to 14,000 points, you can get a large selection of free delicious rewards like any size Premium Roast Coffee or a snack-size McFlurry®, to an early morning McMuffin® breakfast sandwich, to a delicious Big Mac® Extra Value Meal. And with the potential of winning 1 million points* – there are more rewards to choose from with the more points you have.

More Ways to get Rewarded

While winning points from McDonald's is the ultimate in appreciation, you don't have to win to get free points. As a welcome gift, guests will receive 5,000 bonus points after their first MyMcDonald's Rewards purchase.†† With all this APPreciation, guests can see for themselves how easy it is to order their favourites, earn points and redeem free McDonald's…. and do it all over again. It's a delicious cycle!

* Open to Cdn res. who have reached age of majority with a public Instagram or public Twitter account. Contest begins December 7, 2021 at 6:59 AM ET and ends December 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. Must follow @mcdonaldscanada or @mcdocanada and use #MyMcDsRewardsContest or #ConcoursRécompensesMonMcDo. Total of 50 prizes avail. each consisting of 1 million MyMcDonald's Rewards Points (ARV CAD $10,000 ea.). Points awarded in 2 deliveries; points expire 6 mos. after delivery. Limit 1 entry / person. Odds determined by number of Entries received. Skill-test req'd. Link to rules in bio.

†Eligible purchases only. MyMcDonald's Rewards program available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. See Program Terms at mcdonalds.ca/myrewardsterms or in-app for details. Excludes delivery. App download and registration required.

††For a limited time only. Min. $1 pre-tax purchase required. For first time MyMcDonald's Rewards users only. Limit one offer per customer.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca .

