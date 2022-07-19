"We are proud to serve our guests great-tasting, quality food, and we've always felt that our role in Canada goes beyond serving burgers to feeding and fostering our local communities," said Michèle Boudria, President and CEO, McDonald's Canada. "We want Canadians to know we remain absolutely committed to living our purpose, every single day, so they can feel good about enjoying the McDonald's they love for years to come. Today, we're sharing our commitments to take positive action on the things that matter to all of us—and what we're doing to get there."

Translating ambition to action

"As our communities grow and change, so do their priorities. Our guests want to know they can trust us to act responsibly," said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, McDonald's Canada Impact Team, the team helping coordinate these changes across the organization. "We're making sure our choices, actions and values as a business show Canadians that what's important to them is also important to us."

The actions McDonald's Canada is working on are an investment in the future. Here's what the organization has planned:

Community Connection

Together with its independent franchisees, McDonald's Canada remains committed to serving its guests, employees and the communities in which it operates from coast to coast to coast by:

: Together with its independent franchisees and guests, McDonald's has a goal to donate over to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) over the next five years (2022-2026). This will help to nearly double the number of bedrooms for families across over the next 10 years (2022-2032). This is in addition to raising over $65 million over the last five years (2017-2021). This has helped RMHC support more than 100,000 families with sick children in the same time period.

Helping Canadians with meaningful partnerships and programs, McDonald's ambition is to provide approximately 1 million meals every year to Canadians in need, helping to address food insecurity in our communities. For example, McDonald's supported Food Banks Canada, donating more than 800,000 meals over two years (2020-2021).

Continuing the organization's commitment to support communities in times of crisis through its partnership with the Canadian Red Cross and other local community efforts supported by its independent franchisees. For example, in May 2020 McDonald's supported the Canadian Red Cross through corporate donations and with more than $1.1 million from its #FriesForGood fundraising campaign.

Food Quality & Sourcing

The organization remains committed to serving great-tasting, quality food and supporting the next generation of Canadian farmers through:

Sourcing ingredients like freshly cracked Canada Grade A eggs, potatoes, dairy and beef from nearly 50,000 Canadian farms. For example, the company sourced more than 600 million freshly cracked Canada Grade A eggs from 2017 to 2021.

Supporting regenerative agricultural practices in along with the company's partners and suppliers. For example, Ducks Unlimited Canada has teamed up with McDonald's Canada and Cargill to support rancher-led work through a $5 million Forage Program. The program will work to return 125,000 acres (50,585 hectares) of cropland to grass and pasture by 2025.

: Supporting sustainable beef production† here in . The organization sources at least 30% of the beef for McDonald's Quarter Pounder® burgers from farms and ranches certified to Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) standards. crsbcertified.ca

: Continuing to help support future generations of Canadian farmers. For example, McDonald's is a proud sponsor of the Cattlemen's Young Leaders Mentorship program, a national initiative of the Canadian Cattle Association established in 2010 that provides young people aged 18 to 35 with industry-specific training and mentorship opportunities to help further the success of the Canadian beef industry into the future.

Our Planet

The company is helping create an impact in the communities where it operates for the planet we share on:

Working towards McDonald's global pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For example: In April 2022 , McDonald's Canada introduced the first-ever electric vehicle, a zero-tail pipe emission tractor from Volvo to its distribution fleet. With its supply chain distribution partner, Martin Brower , the new Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 tractor is being trialled for distribution to restaurants in the Montreal area.

Committing to McDonald's global goal to source 100% of primary guest packaging* from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by the end of 2025. For example, in May 2022 , McDonald's completed a paper fibre reduction initiative for its McCafé® hot cups. This reduction will eliminate nearly 700 tonnes of paper fibre from the Canadian system annually.

, McDonald's completed a paper fibre reduction initiative for its McCafé® hot cups. This reduction will eliminate nearly 700 tonnes of paper fibre from the Canadian system annually. Happy Meal® Toys: Working towards McDonald's global ambition to drastically reduce the virgin fossil fuel-based plastics used in Happy Meal toys and offer Happy Meal toys made from more renewable, recycled, or certified materials by the end of 2025.

"When we take care of our communities, we serve our guests better. And when we lead with our values, we know the size and scale of our business can help us make a real impact. The commitments we're making highlight that every step we take today is an investment in our future," said Pryor.

Telling Canadians about Love what's next ™

McDonald's Canada is sharing its commitments and ambitions by getting its guests and communities all over Canada excited to Love what's next with a new marketing campaign. Supported by TV, OLV, digital, Spotify, e-mail, website and social, the Love what's next campaign's anthemic launch will speak to the areas of impact, and formally introduce Canada to McDonald's role in feeding and fostering communities here at home.

"For Canadians, McDonald's is a magical mix of nostalgia and excitement for what our next step will be. Generation-defining birthday parties, millions of dollars raised to support RMHC and supporting communities in times of crisis are part of our core identity as a brand," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President, Marketing, McDonald's Canada. "We're on a mission to make it easy for Canadians to trust and admire who we are as a company. This is a long-term campaign that reflects a major shift in our business towards being more actively purpose-led."

Guests can expect to hear more announcements about the commitments McDonald's Canada has set related to each area of impact in the coming months. To learn more about McDonald's history of feeding and fostering communities and the changes we're making, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

*Refers to products that are used to package guest food on premises at McDonald's restaurants, including containers, cups, wraps, bags for food, drink carriers, napkins and Happy Meal® boxes.

†As defined by the standards set out in the CRSB's Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) Certified Sustainable Beef Framework. Learn more at crsbcertified.ca.

