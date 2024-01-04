McCOY GLOBAL INC. APPOINTS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER and VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCTS & ENGINEERING

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy", "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced that Mr. Bing Deng has been appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Corporation, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Deng previously held the position of Vice President, Technology & Marketing. In his new role, Mr. Deng will oversee the execution of our strategic plan with direct oversight of Production, Sales & Marketing as well as Technologies.

"Bing has continuously and successfully elevated into more senior roles and responsibilities over his 22-year career at McCoy. His leadership abilities and global market experience in our industry have been key contributions to our success as a organization" said Jim Rakievich, President & CEO of McCoy Global.

McCoy Global also announces the appointment of Mr. Gareth ("Dusty") Sonnier to the position of Vice President, Products and Engineering, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Sonnier previously held the position of Director, Engineering & Technology since coming to McCoy in 2012. In his new role, Mr. Sonnier will be responsible for the execution of our products strategy as it is related to product development, engineering, and application support for our customers. Mr. Sonnier's new role elevates him to our executive team.

Mr. Sonnier is based in Louisiana and brings over 25 years of industry experience, having worked for a major multinational company prior to coming to McCoy. Dusty is a graduate of the University of Louisiana where he majored in Industrial Design.

"Dusty's wealth of experience and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in advancing our products and engineering capabilities. We are confident that his strategic insights and commitment to excellence will contribute significantly to the continued success of McCoy" said Bing Deng, Chief Operating Officer.

About McCoy Global Inc.

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors.

Throughout McCoy's 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

