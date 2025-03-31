MCCOY GLOBAL smarTR™ SYSTEM WINS SPOTLIGHT ON NEW TECHNOLOGY AWARD OTC 2025

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy," "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX:MCB) today announced that its innovative smarTR™ system has been recognized as one of the winners of the esteemed Spotlight on New Technology Award at the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas. This award highlights the most groundbreaking technologies in the offshore energy sector, and McCoy Global's achievement is particularly notable given the company's size compared to other industry giants on the list of award winners.

The smarTR™ system, designed to automate tubular running operations while enhancing both safety and efficiency, stood out among the impressive lineup of winners, which included industry majors such as Baker Hughes, Bosch, DeepOcean, Oil States International and Schlumberger. This recognition underscores McCoy Global's commitment to innovation and excellence in the offshore energy industry.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from OTC," said Dusty Sonnier, Vice President, Products and Technology of McCoy Global. "Our smarTR™ system represents a significant advancement in tubular running technology, and this recognition validates the hard work and ingenuity of our team. Being acknowledged alongside industry leaders is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation in the energy sector."

The Spotlight on New Technology Award is given exclusively to OTC exhibitors who are reshaping the offshore energy sector through their innovation and development of technologies. This year, 10 technologies were selected based on criteria such as product uniqueness, degree of ingenuity, demonstrated success, commercial viability, and the ability to make a significant impact across the industry.

McCoy Global's smarTR™ system was chosen for its unique approach to improving efficiency and safety in tubular running operations. The system's advanced features and proven success in test-rig trials have made it a standout technology in the industry. As in-field trials for the technology continue, our product development team will focus on promptly addressing challenges, if and when, they are identified. Initial results of in-field trials have been promising, and we remain confident in our ability to consistently exceed our internal key performance metrics across several in-field trials in several geographic regions. This will allow us to successfully conclude the in-field trials and shift our focus to successful product adoption and market penetration.

About McCoy Global Inc.

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors.

Throughout McCoy's 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

