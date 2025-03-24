MCCOY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAM

EDMONTON, AB, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy," "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced that it has established an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) with its broker to facilitate repurchases of common shares under its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") of up to 1,594,179 common shares. The NCIB is in effect for the 12-month period that commenced on August 22, 2024, and terminates August 21, 2025, subject to earlier termination should McCoy reach the maximum purchase limit under the NCIB.

"Our share repurchase program is an important component of McCoy's capital allocation strategy," said Jim Rakievich, President & CEO. "We remain confident in the ongoing success of our technology roadmap and the strong market penetration of our new smart technologies in 2025 and beyond. With McCoy's proven track record of operational efficiency and cash flow generation, we continue to focus on our key strategic initiatives to deliver value to all stakeholders. This includes accelerating market adoption of our new and recently developed smart portfolio products, prioritizing capital allocation, and returning excess cash to shareholders through share buy-backs and quarterly dividends."

Under the terms of the ASPP, the Corporation's broker will be permitted to make purchases at its sole discretion based on parameters set by the Corporation in accordance with TSX rules, applicable securities law and the terms of the ASPP, during periods when the Corporation would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases, whether due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of such periods, common shares can be purchased based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities law.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX or any Canadian alternative trading system. All purchases of common shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB. The Corporation is not currently in possession of any material undisclosed information in relation to the Corporation. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be effective on March 27, 2025. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the maximum purchase limits under the NCIB are reached; (b) August 21, 2025; or (c) the Corporation terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. All common shares purchased under the NCIB, including those under the ASPP will be cancelled. The actual number of common shares purchased, the time of purchases, and the price at which the common shares will be acquired will depend on future market conditions. Since the NCIB's inception, McCoy has purchased an aggregate of 362,900 common shares for cancellation under the NCIB at a weighted average price of $2.68 per common share. As of March 24, 2025, the remaining common shares available for repurchase under the NCIB totals 1,231,279 common shares. All repurchases under the NCIB were conducted through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.

About McCoy Global Inc.

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors.

Throughout McCoy's 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

