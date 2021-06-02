McCoy Global Announces Election of Directors, Board and Committee Chairs, and Formation of Special Committee

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced that (i) all directors standing for election have been elected by a majority vote, (ii) Mr. Terry Freeman has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors, and (iii) Mr. Chris Seaver has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, Mr. Cory Janssen has been appointed Chair of the Human Resources Compensation & Governance Committee and Mr. Alex Ryzhikov has been appointed Chair of a Special Committee.

McCoy has formed a Special Committee of independent members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, comprising Mr. Ryzhikov (Chair of the Special Committee), Mr. Walker and Mr. Janssen. The mandate of the Special Committee is to, among other things, review, consider, seek out, and evaluate strategic alternatives available to McCoy to enhance shareholder value, including a potential sale of the Corporation and/or a variety of potential joint venture and partnership agreements.

In 2021, McCoy initiated the commercialization stage of a significant transition to a digital and automated future. As McCoy accelerates this transition through 2021, the Corporation expects to receive significant industry interest due to the inherent benefits of automating a legacy process. Automating tubular running services 'TRS' is expected to significantly reduce labour costs and risks associated with the TRS process. Additionally, producers will gain complete and precise well-bore integrity data to support compliance and transparency with broader environmental, social, and governance efforts. As part of its fiduciary responsibility, the Board of Directors formed this committee to provide rigorous and prompt evaluation of opportunities that present themselves.

While McCoy has initiated this process, the Corporation has not set a definitive schedule to complete its review and evaluation, and no decisions in respect of any particular transactions or alternatives has been reached. There is no assurance that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in a sale of the Corporation or any other transaction.

Election Results

As a part of the Corporations' commitment to ongoing Board renewal and evolution, Mr. Carmen Loberg and Mr. Dale Tremblay announced their decisions not to stand for re-election earlier this year.

"On behalf of all of the directors and management of the McCoy Global, I wish to thank both Mr. Loberg and Mr. Tremblay for their wise counsel, commitment, dedication and service," said Mr. Freeman, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Carmen and Dale have been instrumental in supporting McCoy through its significant transition to a digital and automated future. We are focused on providing greater value for our customers with innovative smart technology solutions that maximize efficiency, reduce costs, while improving safety and wellbore integrity."

The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Terry D. Freeman 13,958,927 74.78% 4,707,135 25.22% Cory Janssen 13,794,967 73.90% 4,871,095 26.10% Jim Rakievich 13,780,399 73.83% 4,885,663 26.17% Alex Ryzhikov 16,734,019 89.65% 1,932,043 10.35% Chris T. Seaver 13,797,117 73.92% 4,868,945 26.08% William "John" Walker 10,283,999 55.09% 8,382,063 44.91%

