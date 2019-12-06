McCoy Global Announces Appointment of John Walker to its Board of Directors

New Director deepens McCoy's experience on technology front and brings targeted expertise in Tubular Services



EDMONTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy", "McCoy Global" or "the Corporation") (TSX:MCB), a provider of technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry, today announced it has appointed William "John" Walker as an independent Director to the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"As McCoy Global continues to advance our Digital Technology Roadmap strategy through the development of effective technical solutions for customers, the addition of Mr. Walker to the Board of Directors will strengthen our depth of industry knowledge and customer-centric focus. He provides extensive industry experience and expertise in key areas such as tubular running services, drilling solutions and digital transformation services. John has worked in large global organizations including in an advisory role to the President of a major drilling company and as an Executive Vice President of Global Operations for an oilfield service company. We expect John's involvement and input to enhance McCoy's technology focus and specifically generate advances for our technology and service offerings on a global basis," said Chris Seaver, Chairman of the Board at McCoy.

Mr. Walker has more than 35 years of international business experience in the energy industry primarily focused on well construction and automated digital technologies while at Nabors Industries Ltd. and at Frank's International N.V., the global oilfield service company where he spent much of his career. With these public companies his roles included Business Development and Sales, Marketing and Commercialization, and Global Operations. He is known for a collaborative working style and has advised Boards of Directors on strategic planning, market development, safety performance and integration of new technologies. Mr. Walker has worked in the Houston area for the past 15 years and previously lived in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East since joining the industry in 1983. He studied Engineering at Aberdeen Technical College in the United Kingdom.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global provides technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. The Corporation operates internationally through direct sales and distributors with operations in Canada, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. McCoy's corporate headquarters are located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

