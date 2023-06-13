TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - McCarthy Tétrault announced today the launch of MT>3 Digital Forensics, a new offering from the firm's MT>3 division. Constantly looking to deliver innovation that goes beyond pure legal services, MT>3 Digital Forensics was created to address critical market needs, including Data Recovery, Online Investigations, Workplace and Fraud Investigations, and more.

Kevin Lo, who previously served as Managing Director at Froese Forensics (now Delta Consulting), will lead the MT>3 Digital Forensics team as its Senior Director.

The need for forensic investigations has increased due to the wide prevalence of evidence on social media platforms, in cloud-based locations, and the growing use of a variety of devices, tools and applications such as Teams, Zoom, Slack, and WhatsApp.

"As the volume of digital data grows exponentially, the complexity and risk for our clients does as well. When challenges arise, our clients need access to people, process and technology resources that can support them in collecting and analyzing digital data quickly and efficiently to help minimize that risk. This is precisely what MT>3 Digital Forensics provides." – Susan Wortzman, Partner & Founder, MT>3

"MT>3 Digital Forensics is a unique offering that will augment the services MT>3 and McCarthy Tétrault already provide their clients," Kevin explains. "Leveraging the deep connections of MT>3 and McCarthy Tétrault, and the expertise of the MT>3 Digital Forensics team, we will be able to help our clients navigate legal, regulatory and operational challenges brought on by digital data and investigations that require a comprehensive forensic analysis."

Kevin and his team of experts will ensure a smooth transition of all current matters. Going forward, Delta Consulting/Froese Forensics and their clients will have access to digital forensic services through MT>3. We look forward to that collaboration.

MT>3 is a wholly owned division of McCarthy Tétrault LLP. To learn more, please click here.

