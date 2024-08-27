McCarthy Tétrault names Sunil Kapur as next Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - McCarthy Tétrault is pleased to announce that Sunil Kapur has been appointed as the firm's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Sunil brings over a decade of senior management experience at the firm, currently serving as Practice Group Leader of McCarthy Tétrault's pre-eminent National Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group. He oversees a diverse and talented team of approximately 300 litigators across the country, who handle complex and high-profile disputes for clients in various industries both domestically and internationally. A respected leader and mentor, he guides the group's strategic direction, client service, business development, talent attraction and retention, professional growth, and people management.

Sunil has an impressive track record of more than 25 years as a trusted advisor for clients, including representing many Fortune 500 companies on sophisticated and high-stakes employment law matters. He has been involved in many landmark negotiations in both the public and private sectors, with a keen understanding of clients' business objectives.

"Sunil is the ideal leader to take McCarthy Tétrault forward as we enter a new and exciting era of transformation and opportunity for our firm and our clients," said Sarit Batner, Chair of the Board of Partners at McCarthy Tétrault. "Sunil has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for our clients, our people, and our firm. He will be collaborating closely with our CEO, Dave Leonard, over the next four months to ensure that we continue to meet our firm's and our clients' evolving needs."

"I'm honoured and humbled to be chosen to lead McCarthy Tétrault as its next CEO," said Sunil. "I want to thank Dave for laying the foundation and setting a high standard for excellence, innovation and inclusion that I intend to build on. I look forward to engaging with Dave and the firm's leadership team over the next several months and collaborating with our exceptional partners and colleagues across the firm to support our clients' success."

"I'd like to congratulate Sunil on becoming the next CEO of McCarthy Tétrault," said Dave. "Having worked closely with him over the last several years, I know that his strong leadership skills, sharp business acumen and innovative approach to client service make him well-positioned to lead our firm and our clients into the future."

Sunil will succeed Dave, who completes his second and final term as CEO on December 31, 2024. Dave's tenure has been marked by many significant achievements. He has been an exemplary leader of McCarthy Tétrault over the last nine years, winning the 2021 Managing Partner of the Year Award at the Canadian Law Awards, and successfully steering the firm through the COVID-19 crisis. Under Dave's leadership, the firm developed its pioneering industry strategy, award-winning innovation initiatives, and expanded into new markets and businesses, including the establishment of the firm's New York office. He championed the firm's Inclusion Now strategy, which has helped make McCarthy Tétrault one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 12 years in a row.

For further information, or to request an interview with a McCarthy Tétrault lawyer, please contact: