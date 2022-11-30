McCain invents the DistractiFRY: a voice-activated french fry dispenser that prevents awkward conversations and rescues family dinners.

Canadians can enter for a chance to experience the DistractiFRY at their next family gathering.

Toronto, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The holiday season has officially arrived – a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But let's face it: family gatherings can be a lot. Certain topics from nosy but well-meaning relatives will inevitably arise. Talks of engagement rings and grandkids (or lack thereof), political conversations that nobody asked for, and debates about cryptocurrencies are just some of the divisive topics that can cause unnecessary tension at family gatherings.

0:12 / 1:20McCain Invents DistractiFRY to Stop Awkward Family Conversations The McCain DistractiFRY (CNW Group/McCain Foods Canada)

McCain Foods, the world's largest manufacturer of prepared potato products, knows that if there's one thing that can shift those touchy conversations before they cause disagreements, it's french fries – after all, 99.2% of the population loves them.

Introducing the McCain DistractiFRY : a voice-activated device that dispenses hot, crispy and oh-so-delicious McCain fries each time it hears one of 80 pre-programmed trigger phrases. It senses uncomfortable questions such as "Got a job yet?", "Who are you voting for?", and "When are you getting married?" Watch how quickly heated conversations cease and family members gather around with smiles on their faces when the smell of fresh fries wafts through the air.

"Despite best intentions, awkward moments can arise during family gatherings," says Matt Kohler, Managing Director at McCain. "Our goal is to bring people together, and the DistractiFRY is a fun, relatable way to connect with your loved ones."

To help demonstrate the brilliance of DistractiFRY, McCain has partnered with TikTok superstar Kris Collins (@KallMeKris), whose sketch comedy highlights the nuances of family gatherings and how fries can be the perfect solution to bring families together during any awkward conversation.

McCain is giving one lucky Canadian the chance to have the DistractiFRY at their next family gathering. Dubbed 'The DistractiFRY Dinner', McCain will cater your next get together, complete with the DistractiFRY and tons of McCain fries. Supplementary prizes include four Philips air fryers. Interested participants can visit mccaindistractifry.ca to enter.

Remember hosts, it's pretty hard for your guests to disagree when McCain fries are on the table.

About McCain Foods Canada

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

