Jumbo coupons for jumbo fries: McCain introduces giant coupons across Canada to launch their new Jumbo Crinkle Fries

McCain is turning giant billboards, transport trucks, and even plane banners into jumbo coupons for savings on their new jumbo fries. No more scrolling past that web coupon or accidentally tossing those flyers into the recycling – these jumbo coupons are impossible to ignore, so that all Canadians can try new Jumbo Crinkle Fries.

Twice the size of McCain's regular crinkle-cut fries, McCain Jumbo Crinkle Fries are the biggest crinkle-cut variety to hit the french fry aisle. With lightly spiced seasoning and extra crinkles designed for maximum sauce-hugging crispiness, you might just find yourself wishing for a bigger air fryer (well, not actually).

From now until December 10th, McCain jumbo coupons will appear in unique places across Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and social media. Each jumbo coupon will feature a scannable QR code or website URL. Once scanned, participants are taken to a landing page where they can enter their email address to redeem a coupon for savings or free McCain Jumbo Crinkle Fries at their local grocery store.

Want a head-start? Keep an eye out for some of these jumbo coupons in a city near you:

Toronto – Keep your eyes on the sky on November 21st from 11 AM to 2 PM .





– Keep your eyes on the sky on from . Montreal – Look out for a bat signal at 458 McGill St, on the evening of November 15th .





– Look out for a bat signal at 458 McGill St, on the evening of . Vancouver – Riding the Canada line? Look out for a coupon at Vancouver City Centre Station, November 12th until December 10th . And stay tuned for an aerial surprise in early December.

"Our Superfries lineup has been a staple in Canadian households for years, so when it came time to introduce our latest innovation to the portfolio, Jumbo Crinkle Fries, we knew we had to do something big," says Michael Embir of McCain Foods Canada. "We hope these jumbo coupons inspire Canadians to grab a bag of our new Jumbo Crinkle Fries and discover why they're our biggest, boldest fries yet!"

Look out for McCain's jumbo coupons near you for savings on new Jumbo Crinkle Fries, and pick up a bag at your local grocery store. Stay tuned on McCain's Instagram ( @mccaincanada ) for more exciting surprise coupons.

Need help finding your first jumbo coupon? Check out www.mccainjumbocoupons.ca for hints.

Contest Rules and Regulations

No purchase necessary. Subject to Official Rules. To view the full Contest rules & entry details, visit www.mccainjumbocoupons.ca. Open to legal residents of Canada who are the age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the entry date. Begins 11/12/24 at 12:00:01 AM ET, ends 12/9/24 at 11:59:59 PM ET. There are ten thousand (10,000) Instant Win Prizes, each comprising of one free coupon for McCain Superfries Jumbo Crinkle. The approximate retail value of the Instant Win Prize is $7.49 CAD each. Limit of one entry per person per day and two entries Prizes total for the duration of the Contest. Mathematical skill-testing question required. Odds of winning an Instant Win Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received and the times at which those entries are received. Sponsor: McCain Foods Limited, 439 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4, Canada

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous french fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

