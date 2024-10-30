McCain unveils the Happy Frydays Café, a deliciously over-the-top french fry experience in Downtown Toronto

Located at 119 Strachan Avenue, the McCain Happy Frydays Café is a fantastical french fry lover's dream – an over-the-top destination for fun with friends and family, and a source of inspiration for magic McCain moments to be had at home. And just like McCain fries themselves, every aspect of the Happy Frydays Café is designed to be shared. Because with McCain, Together is Golden.

The McCain Happy Frydays Café opens today, and will run until November 24th, Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 AM to 10 PM.

"McCain fries have been a part of so many cherished meals and memorable moments with loved ones. With the Happy Frydays Café, we're bringing that same sense of joy to a whole new level." says Matt Kohler, Managing Director, McCain. "This is a place for people to gather, celebrate, and get inspired to create even more golden moments with McCain at home."

Make sure your phones and cameras are fully charged because you're going to want to capture everything at McCain's Happy Frydays Café.

Before they even reach the door, guests will know they're in the right place thanks to the 25 foot french fries that adorn the Café's eye-catching exterior.

Inside the Café, guests can choose from a crave-worthy menu of McCain favourites that have been reimagined for maximum shareability. In addition, every 'Fryday', from November 1st to November 22nd, the Café will drop a new, over-the-top menu item, offering yet another reason to return. So whether you're looking to celebrate Halloween or you're in town for Taylor Swift, these culinary creations will keep you coming back for more!

Shareable experiences in every corner! From the colourful pick-up window, designed as a perfect photo-op, to a fully stocked condiment bar, the Happy Frydays Café is built to be shared and enjoyed. Guests can feast on their McCain masterpieces in the lively communal dining area, snap photos at every turn, and finish the experience by shopping a limited-edition McCain fry-themed capsule collection of t-shirts, hats, and sweatshirts to take the memories home.

The McCain Happy Frydays Café Menu

Four delectable menu items spotlighting McCain favourites will be featured at the Café:

Tasti Tachos: McCain Tasti Taters dressed up like the ultimate plate of nachos. Customizable with beef, chicken, or vegetable chili.





McCain Tasti Taters dressed up like the ultimate plate of nachos. Customizable with beef, chicken, or vegetable chili. Smile Stackers: A smiley reimagining of a classic slider. Build-your-own with McCain Smiles , mini beef or vegetarian burgers, customized with classic toppings, and served with a side of McCain Spirals.





A smiley reimagining of a classic slider. Build-your-own with , mini beef or vegetarian burgers, customized with classic toppings, and served with a side of McCain Spirals. The "You Want Fries With That?" Milkshake: A thick and creamy salted caramel milkshake with a french fry rim, served with McCain Superfries for dipping.





A thick and creamy salted caramel milkshake with a french fry rim, served with McCain Superfries for dipping. Unicorn Fries: McCain Superfries Extra Crispy topped with a rainbow of savoury sauces and a cotton candy topper.

And every 'Fryday', the Café will drop new themed features:

October 30th to 31st: Halloween-themed Fright Fries

The Vampire Killa : McCain Spirals served in a black cauldron with ketchup 'blood', hot dog fingers, garlic parm sauce, creamy cheese sauce and black ketchup drizzle.





: McCain Spirals served in a black cauldron with ketchup 'blood', hot dog fingers, garlic parm sauce, creamy cheese sauce and black ketchup drizzle. The PSL Lover: McCain Sweet Potato crinkle fries, cinnamon sugar, and chai spiced whipped cream.

November 1st to 7th: Something JUMBO is coming! The Happy Frydays Café introduces its biggest and crispiest Superfries innovation yet. No spoilers, you'll have to see it for yourself!

November 8th to 14th & November 15th to 24th: Swifties, you're gonna eat this up! To celebrate Tay in Toronto, we are bringing you not one, but two, Eras Tour-themed specials:

Look What You Made Me Fondue : This mouth-watering dish features parmesan dusted french fries served with two fondue sauces: gruyere and white cheddar, and chocolate.





This mouth-watering dish features parmesan dusted french fries served with two fondue sauces: gruyere and white cheddar, and chocolate. This Is Me Frying : A fully customizable flight of all of your McCain favourites, complete with T-Swift-themed toppings, perfectly fit for sharing. Green Goddess 'Seemingly Ranch' Smoky 'RED' maple chipotle BBQ 'Mayo On the Beach' avocado mayo 'Bad Blood' hot honey drizzle 'Karmic' ketchup, 'Vigilante' veggie dip 'Sprinkles': Everything but the bagel, elote spices, dukkah and furikake

A fully customizable flight of all of your McCain favourites, complete with T-Swift-themed toppings, perfectly fit for sharing.

Location and Hours of Operation

Find McCain's Happy Frydays Café at 119 Strachan Avenue, today through to November 24th, Wednesday to Sunday from 11 AM to 10 PM.

To learn more about McCain's Happy Frydays Café, where Together is Golden, visit mccain.ca/en/frycafe/. We look forward to seeing you there!

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous french fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

