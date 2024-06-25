MCCAIN FOODS OFFERS NEW WAYS FOR CANADIANS TO ENJOY THEIR VEGGIES, WITH NEW MCCAIN MEDLEYS

Two new and exciting flavours of McCain Medleys offer more ways for Canadians to enjoy the crowd-pleasing side dish, still in just 16 minutes

Chef Susur Lee continues partnership with McCain to drive home the importance of enjoying mealtime with family

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - McCain Foods Canada ("McCain"), is excited to expand their category offerings by launching two new flavours of McCain Medleys. The two new flavours, Mexican Style and Smoky Paprika & Pepper, are made up of deliciously seasoned potatoes and crisp vegetables and join original Medleys favourites, all of which can be prepared in the air fryer or oven in just 16 minutes.

McCain Foods launches two new and exciting flavours of McCain Medleys (CNW Group/McCain Foods Canada)

"In today's fast-paced world, families juggle multiple responsibilities, from work and school to extracurricular activities and household chores," says Mike Embir, Marketing Director at McCain. "Staying at the forefront of category innovation, we looked to expand our Medleys product line to continue addressing the consumer need for dishes that are quick, wholesome and crowd-pleasing, in an effort to free up more family time to spend together."

Building on the 2023 Medleys launch partnership with Chef Susur Lee, McCain is proud to once again collaborate with Susur and his son Jet Bent-Lee, to emphasize the importance of family connection during mealtime. Susur and Jet explored the new Medleys flavours to create a custom recipe and engaging social content for this campaign, bringing the joy of cooking together as a family and highlighting the versatility and quick preparation of McCain Medleys.

"I'm always looking to explore new ways to bring flavour into my dishes and find my next favourite ingredient, especially if it offers the opportunity to spend time with my son" says Chef Susur Lee, Canadian chef of Lee Restaurant and father of three. "McCain Medleys is a favourite because with four flavours to choose from, Medleys offers untapped creative potential and customization options, ensuring that everyone in the family will be satisfied."

McCain Medleys portfolio is now available in all major grocery stores across Canada in four unique and delicious flavours:

*NEW* Smoky Paprika & Pepper: A delicious blend of roasted potatoes, carrots, sweet potato, chickpeas and shelled edamame beans with a smoky paprika and pepper flavour seasoning.





A delicious blend of roasted potatoes, carrots, sweet potato, chickpeas and shelled edamame beans with a smoky paprika and pepper flavour seasoning. *NEW* Mexican Style : A blend of roasted potatoes, corn, black beans, red and green peppers with a chili lime flavour seasoning.





: A blend of roasted potatoes, corn, black beans, red and green peppers with a chili lime flavour seasoning. Italian-Style Roasted Potatoes & Veggies: A blend of roasted red potatoes, green beans, yellow beans, and sweet red peppers is perfectly seasoned with garlic and rosemary for a family-favourite side dish you can add to any meal.





A blend of roasted red potatoes, green beans, yellow beans, and sweet red peppers is perfectly seasoned with garlic and rosemary for a family-favourite side dish you can add to any meal. Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli: A convenient combination of roasted red potatoes and tender broccoli, perfectly seasoned with garlic, onion, sea salt, spices and herbs for a crowd-pleasing side dish.

For more information on McCain Medleys and other McCain products, visit McCain.ca.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to their famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

Media Contact: Natalie Berlingieri, [email protected]