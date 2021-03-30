Mazda3 Goes Back-to-Back With AJAC's 2021 Canadian Car of the Year Win

"This is a historic win for Mazda and we are honoured to be the first to reach these milestones with AJAC," said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "The Mazda3 has always been a core model in our lineup that reflects our philosophy and brand strengths, and this award once again shows that our dedication to designing and crafting the very finest is paying dividends."

The fourth generation Mazda3 was redesigned for 2019 and introduced a new level of refinement and craftsmanship within the compact car segment, quickly winning over fans and media. The Mazda3 won AJAC's overall Canadian Car of the Year award in 2020, the first year it was eligible. The 2021 Mazda3 is available as a sedan or hatchback (Mazda3 Sport) and is available with the choice of 2.0L or 2.5L Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated engines, or a 2.5 Turbo engine and 6-speed Skyactiv manual (on select models) or automatic transmissions. MSRP for the entry-level Mazda3 GX starts at $20,500[1]. GS and GT models are available with Mazda's predictive i-Activ AWD system, starting at $26,500[1].

With the recent introduction of the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo, Mazda has added another layer of appeal for a nameplate that offers multiple body styles, engine and transmission options to suit all drivers, and rich feature content at every trim level.

At the top end of the range, the Mazda3 GT Turbo elevates its status above the everyday options in the segment, and offers a new alternative for fans seeking a premium driving experience. With its combination of responsive torque on demand at any speed, i-Activ AWD providing additional confidence in any driving situation, and advanced technology, the Mazda3 Turbo delivers a refined, yet exhilarating drive and AJAC journalists would seem to agree.

"AJAC members continue to view the fourth-generation Mazda3 as worthy of recognition by presenting it with our association's highest honour for a second year in a row," said AJAC President Stephanie Wallcraft. "It's fitting to see history being made with this record-breaking achievement in the Canadian Car of the Year awards as AJAC celebrates its milestone 40th anniversary in 2021."

Within the 2021 Mid-size Car category, AJAC journalists scored the Mazda3 best in a number of areas: Styling/Appearance, Quality, Driver Position & Ergonomics, Noise/Vibration/Harshness (NVH), Performance, Vehicle Dynamics, and Safety. It also received the highest score for Subjective Value across all entries in the segment.

With this win, all four generations of the Mazda3 have been recognized by AJAC, previously winning the overall title of Canadian Car of the Year in 2004 and 2020, and taking category wins in 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2020.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

[1] MSRP does not include $1,850 for freight and PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

