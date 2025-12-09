The CX-70 PHEV expands availability with three new trims: GS SC, GS-L SC, and Signature

Many standard features help CX-70 provide even more value to a variety of customers at every trim

New black Mazda emblem and badges add to CX-70's sporty design

2026 CX-70 has a starting MSRP1 of $49,750

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mazda Canada Inc. announced updates for the 2026 Mazda CX-70. This mid-size, two-row crossover SUV blends sophisticated styling and versatile cargo space with electrified performance. Available with three powertrain options, CX-70 utilizes two variants of the e-Skyactiv-G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo with M-Hybrid Boost, and an e-Skyactiv PHEV with each powertrain paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, Kinematic Posture Control, and Mi-Drive modes with Sport and Off-Road. New for 2026, CX-70 adds many standard interior and exterior enhancements, including the introduction of new PHEV trims, that'll help it continue to deliver a unique Mazda driving experience fit for a wide range of customer lifestyles.

2026 Mazda CX-70 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

CX-70 MHEV GS-L

The CX-70 GS-L is equipped with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine that produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel. This powertrain returns an estimated fuel consumption of 9.9 L/100 km in the city, 8.4 L/100 km on the highway, and 9.3 L/100 km combined on regular fuel.

Following the 'black out' sporty theme at launch, all 2026 CX-70 models will now feature gloss black Mazda emblems and black badges on the rear liftgate, and introduce a new Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint finish (available on GT and GT-P trim as well). The CX-70 GS-L trim's black out exterior continues with standard 19-inch dark grey high lustre metallic finish alloy wheels, a piano-black front honeycomb grille, an "Inline 6" fender badge, roof rails, and other exterior garnishes. Other standard exterior features include power moonroof, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, front wiper de-icer and rear window defroster.

Inside, the GS-L features a new 12.3-inch centre display with a touchscreen interface, along with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, wireless phone charging, and Mazda's Harmonic Acoustics eight-speaker audio system. Comfort is elevated with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, and a 10-way power driver's seat. A hands-free power rear liftgate adds day-to-day practicality and remote-folding rear seats allow for more efficient loading at the rear of the vehicle, while additional compartments and hooks for bags and other equipment, and a unique sub-trunk design also allows CX-70 owners to stow valuables and other small items out of sight. Safety is supported by Mazda's full suite of i-Activsense technologies, including Smart Brake Support Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Emergency Lane Keeping.

____________________________________

1 MSRP does not include $2,195 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices

CX-70 MHEV GT

Building on the previous trim, the GT trim hosts cabin-like upgrades to the interior with leather-trimmed seating surfaces, complemented by ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat. A power-sliding panoramic moonroof brings natural light into the interior, while a windshield-projected Active Driving Display enhances driver awareness. Audio performance is elevated through a Bose® 12-speaker premium sound system, and the addition of Alexa built-in offering convenience and safety.

The exterior is elevated with automatic power folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, a shark fin antenna, along with more blacked-out items on the CX-70's side profile including the door handles and pillar garnishes.

Other convenience and interior features include a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, upgraded interior lighting, Mazda Online Navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a complimentary three-month trial. Added safety features to this trim include a 360° View Monitor, front parking sensors, Traffic Sign Recognition, Front Cross Traffic Alert, and Driver Monitoring to support confident driving in all conditions.

CX-70 MHEV GT-P

GT-P introduces the high-output 3.3-litre inline-six engine, transforming the CX-70 into an even more responsive and performance-focused SUV. The interior is distinguished with black Nappa leather upholstery, a black headliner and pillar trim, and refined metallic accents that create a more premium environment. A frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror powered by the HomeLink® wireless control system further enhances the upscale feel. For drivers seeking added personalization, GT-P also offers an optional Garnet Red Nappa Leather interior package.

This trim continues with the safety and convenience features of its GT counterpart, taking it to another level with an Emergency Lane Keeping w/ Blind Spot Assist support system.

CX-70 MHEV Signature

At the top of the MHEV lineup, the Signature trim represents the most premium expression of Mazda's design and engineering. The interior is appointed with Windsor Tan Nappa Leather upholstery, paired with Grand Luxe Suede® accents on the dashboard and doors, Dark Arbor trim, and a two-tone steering wheel. Advanced technologies such as the Driver Personalization System with facial recognition, power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, and an expanded suite of i-Activsense features, including Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Turning Across Path, Secondary Collision Reduction, and See-Through View, deliver elevated safety and convenience. The exterior is finished with rocker panel accents featuring a debossed Mazda wordmark, emphasizing the model's sophisticated presence.

CX-70 PHEV GS-SC

CX-70 PHEV trims have been revamped for 2026 with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain increasing its estimated EV range to 51 km on newly introduced SC models. This was achieved without compromising CX-70 PHEV's driving dynamics while continuing to provide customers seeking extra EV range with essential features important to them. The e-SKYACTIV PHEV powertrain produces 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque with the recommended premium fuel and includes a Charge Model Button and EV mode to Mi-Drive.

The CX-70 PHEV GS-SC continues the piano-black exterior badges, garnishes, honeycomb front grille, rear roof spoiler, roof rails on the exterior, a "PHEV" side badge, and black "SC" badge on the liftgate, complemented by 19-inch dark grey high lustre metallic alloy wheels. Standard features on this trim includes power liftgate, power-heated side mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, and rain sensing windshield wipers.

Inside, the PHEV SC offers leatherette seating, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear heater ducts, as well as the same optimized storage solutions as the CX-70 MHEV models. Standard technologies include Alexa Built-in, a 12.3-inch Mazda Connect centre infotainment display with touch functionality when using wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an eight-speaker audio system, front and rear dual USB-C inputs, a Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, and LED interior lighting, among other standard features.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a Rear-View Monitor with static guidelines.

CX-70 PHEV GS-L SC

The CX-70 PHEV GS-L SC builds on the features of the previous trim and adds a range of premium interior, convenience, and safety upgrades. Interior enhancements include leather seating, a two-position memory driver seat, and an eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. Additional enhancements include an Active Driving Display and retractable rear sunshades. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display, secondary collision reduction, and front and rear parking sensors.

CX-70 PHEV GT

The GT trim continues to offer a highly equipped PHEV experience with a 43-km electric range and a more luxurious cabin environment. Standard features at this trim include Nappa leather upholstery, black interior roof lining, accompanied by a 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and a Trailer Hitch View. Technologies elevating the cabin experience include wireless phone charging, Mazda Online Navigation, Bose® 12-speaker audio, SiriusXM™ Satellite Radio with a complimentary 3-month trial.

The exterior upgrades to 21-inch machined alloy wheels, LED front signature lighting, power-sliding panoramic moonroof, customizable power rear liftgate with hands free access, wheel arch and rocker trim in body colour, front and rear lower bumper in body colour, front and rear door garnish moulding in black finish, automatic power folding exterior mirrors, driver's auto dimming exterior mirror and a front wiper de-icer essential for winter driving.

Safety is comprehensive on this trim with the full suite of i-Activsense safety technologies, including Smart Brake Support with Front Crossing and Turn-Across Traffic, Smart Brake Support Rear, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed Limit Assist, Cruising & Traffic Support, Driver Monitoring, and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

For drivers seeking added personalization, GT also offers an optional Garnet Red Nappa Leather interior package.

CX-70 PHEV Signature

The debut Signature PHEV trim delivers Mazda's highest level of sophistication in a plug-in hybrid. Windsor Tan Nappa Leather upholstery, Grand Luxe Suede® dashboard and door panels, Dark Arbor accents, and a two-tone steering wheel elevate the cabin to an elegant space for all occupants. The Signature also includes advanced driver assistance features such as Emergency Lane Keeping with Head-On Avoidance Assist, Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Turning Across Path, Pedestrian Detection (rear), and the 360° View Monitor with See-Through View. The Driver Personalization System and a 150-W AC power outlet further differentiate this model as the most refined and versatile CX-70 PHEV available, ideal for supporting any appliance on the ultimate weekend getaway.

The CX-70 models blend power, precision, and premium features, while delivering a dynamic driving experience with comfort, convenience, and advanced safety for all passengers.

For more information on the 2025 Mazda CX-70, please visit Mazda.ca.

STARTING MSRP1 FOR THE 2026 MAZDA CX-70 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Trims Starting MSRP CX-70 GS-L (MHEV) $49,750 CX-70 GT (MHEV) $54,350 CX-70 GT-P (MHEV) $58,300 CX-70 Signature (MHEV) $62,300 CX-70 GS SC (PHEV) $52,750 CX-70 GS-L SC (PHEV) $56,750 CX-70 GT (PHEV) $61,350 CX-70 Signature (PHEV) $68,300

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Melting Copper Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Zircon Sand Metallic $300 Garnet Red Nappa Leather interior (available

with select exterior colours only) $250

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca .

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]