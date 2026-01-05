MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR DECEMBER AND FULL YEAR 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 4,932 vehicles, representing an increase of 8.0 percent versus December 2024. Sales for the full year totaled 81,746, which is an increase of 13.2 percent compared to 2024 full-year sales.

DECEMBER, Q4, AND CALENDAR YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

December full-line sales were the highest since 2010, and the second-best December total ever, with an increase of 8.0 percent versus December 2024.

After finishing 2024 with a Q4 sales record for Mazda in Canada, results for 2025 came in even stronger, setting consecutive Q4 records with sales up by 3.8 percent YOY in Q4.

Annual sales also finished strong, up 13.2 percent, recording the third best annual finish in Mazda Canada history.

With the all-new 2026 CX-5 waiting in the wings, the current CX-5 recorded its best December and best annual sales figures ever, topping the previous annual record set in 2019.

Sales of CX-90 also set new records for December and full year sales, nearly doubling the annual total of its predecessor, CX-9.

CX-30 also saw full-year sales rise significantly, besting 2024 by 15.9 percent, also setting a new high tally for full-year sales.

MX-5 sales eked out another win for the year, leading to the best annual sales total since 2017 when the MX-5 RF was launched.

In 2025, Mazda was awarded eight 2025 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. These vehicles include the Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-50 (including the CX-50 Hybrid), CX-70 MHEV, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 MHEV, and CX-90 PHEV.



December December YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 709 624 13.6 % 14,042 10,263 36.8 % MX-5 18 10 80.0 % 1,054 1,042 1.2 % Passenger Car 727 634 14.7 % 15,096 11,305 33.5 % CX-30 1,054 1,003 5.1 % 16,521 14,260 15.9 % CX-5 2,046 1,213 68.7 % 28,288 24,644 14.8 % CX-50 88 847 -89.6 % 8,044 10,759 -25.2 % CX-70 423 320 32.2 % 5,291 3,134 68.8 % CX-9 0 0 - 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 594 546 8.8 % 8,494 7,823 8.6 % MX-30 0 3 -100.0 % 12 272 -95.6 % Light Truck 4,205 3,932 6.9 % 66,650 60,921 9.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,932 4,566 8.0 % 81,746 72,226 13.2 %

