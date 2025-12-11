New Signature trim for the CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) highlights Mazda's highest craftsmanship and safety offerings

Winter-friendly features expanded across multiple trims, including heated steering wheel, wiper de-icer, and heated 2nd-row seats

2026 CX-90 has a starting MSRP1 of $47,100

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announces pricing for the 2026 CX-90 lineup, designed with families in mind with seating for up to eight, along with the signature driving dynamics that Mazda is known for. For 2026, the CX-90 receives improved in-vehicle technology with the addition of standard Alexa voice commands and packaging changes offering Canadians a more refined, technologically capable, and winter-ready three-row crossover.

Like the CX-70, the CX-90 is built upon Mazda's electrified Large Platform. This is part of what gives CX-90 its dynamic prowess, thanks to engineering decisions like a double wishbone front suspension, multilink rear suspension and standard i-Activ AWD. This hardware is seamlessly blended with advanced software, like Mazda Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology. Tuned for driving precision, KPC suppresses body lift on tight corners to offer a more intuitive handling characteristic and help all occupants to maintain a more natural posture. All of this works together seamlessly to offer surefooted and confidence-inspiring driving.

1 MSRP does not include $2,195 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices

CX-90 MHEV GS

CX-90 MHEV GS models are powered by the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine, which produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque using regular 87-octane fuel. This responsive engine is paired with Mazda's M-Hybrid Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system, designed to enhance efficiency and low-speed throttle response. Like all CX-90 models in Canada, the GS is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard i-ACTIV all-wheel drive, delivering confident traction in a broad range of weather and road conditions. CX-90 models with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine will return a Transport Canada- estimated 10.1 litres per 100 kilometres (L/100km) city, 8.5 L/100km highway, and 9.4 L/100km combined.

Similar to the previous model year, CX-90 MHEV GS models offer an impressive variety of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. The GS provides seating for eight passengers, with second- and third-row bench seats accommodating up to three occupants each. Drivers and front seat passengers will appreciate the standard heated front seats, six-way adjustable driver's seat, four-way adjustable passenger seat, three-zone automatic climate control and a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display. Conveniences such as the 10.25-inch full-colour centre display with Mazda Connect infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, an eight-speaker audio system, push-button start, two front seat USB-C inputs, and reclining and sliding second row bench seats are among the many standard features occupants will enjoy. For 2026, the CX-90 GS receives newly added paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Moving to the exterior, standard features include 19-inch silver alloy wheels, silver roof rails, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, High Beam Control, heated power door mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Black exterior garnishes and "Inline 6" fender badging complete the look for this model.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support Front with pedestrian detection, Emergency Lane Keeping with Road Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Alert to help keep everyone safe while on the road.

CX-90 MHEV GS-L

With its combination of upgraded technology, added winter-ready features, and thoughtful interior convenience, the GS-L delivers an excellent balance of value and refinement as the next step up in the CX-90 lineup.

New for this year, GS-L models receive wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, the larger 12.3-inch centre display with touch functionality when using those phone-based connectivity systems, and Mazda's Cruise & Traffic Support driver assistance system.

This model continues to offer seating for eight with second- and third-row bench seats, while also allowing customers to opt for available second-row captain's chairs. Designed to improve everyday comfort during Canadian winters, CX-90 MHEV GS-L includes a heated steering wheel and front wiper de-icer in addition to standard heated front seats. Leatherette upholstery, a wireless phone charger (Qi), and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry add further convenience for all occupants.

The GS-L also adds a power-sliding moonroof, hands-free power liftgate, and rear parking sensors for added versatility. Inside, drivers will appreciate features such as a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, power four-way passenger seat, second, and third-row USB-C inputs. The cabin is thoughtfully designed to support both daily commuting and long-distance travel, with added practicality for families or big groups.

This trim also adds Towing mode to the Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) along with Sport and Off Road modes, and sees maximum towing capacity increased from 3,500 lbs. to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

CX-90 MHEV GT

The CX-90 MHEV GT continues to elevate the lineup, offering customers the option of either an eight-passenger seating layout with second and third-row bench seats, or an available seven-passenger configuration with captain's chairs. For 2026, this trim gains Mazda Online Navigation with over-the-air update capability, Trailer Hitch View for easier towing, and standard Amazon Alexa Built-In for improved hands-free operation.

Inside, GT adds greater comfort and sophistication with black leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated second-row outboard seats, and a panoramic moonroof that brightens the cabin. A 12.3-inch full-colour centre display, Active Driving Display, and Bose 12-speaker audio system enhance the driving experience, while power-folding mirrors, hands-free power liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors add everyday convenience.

Safety is also elevated through additional i-Activsense features such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Smart Brake Support Rear / Rear Crossing, Front Cross Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

CX-90 MHEV GT-P

The CX-90 MHEV GT-P is equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda. This engine produces up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended 91-octane premium fuel, or 319 horsepower on regular 87-octane, while achieving a Transport Canada estimated 10.3 L/100km city, 8.5 L/100km highway, and 9.5 L/100km combined. The GT-P is distinguished by its sporty and sophisticated appearance package, which includes darkened exterior accents, black metallic-finish 21-inch alloy wheels, and black roof rails.

Inside, GT-P models offer the choice of seven- or eight-passenger seating, matching the flexibility found on other CX-90 trims. Premium black Nappa leather upholstery, power eight-way passenger seat, and exterior mirrors linked with memory seat function enhance overall comfort. Customers will also appreciate the fully digital instrument cluster and upgraded interior illumination.

Safety features are enhanced with the addition of Emergency Lane Keeping w/ Blind Spot Assist.

CX-90 MHEV Signature

At the top of the CX-90 mild-hybrid lineup, the Signature trim features elegant body-colour wheel arch mouldings and premium interior materials, including black Nappa leather or the available Pure White Nappa leather paired with Maple Wood trim accents. Inside, the cabin is elevated further with the Driver Personalization System, which uses facial recognition to automatically adjust the driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors for a perfectly tailored driving position.

Second-row captain's chairs with ventilation provide first-class comfort for passengers, while features such as a power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, enhanced interior lighting, and premium textures throughout highlight the attention to detail that defines the Signature identity. The trim also includes a full suite of advanced technology features, including the 12.3-inch full-colour centre display, Active Driving Display, wireless connectivity, and Alexa Built-In. Additional refinements include a 150-watt power outlet in the cargo area for powering accessories during road trips or outdoor activities.

The Signature model expands upon the CX-90's already robust i-Activsense safety suite with Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Smart City Brake System: Head-on, rear pedestrian detection, Turning-Across-Traffic Support, Secondary Collision Reduction, and the 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and Trailer Hitch View.

CX-90 PHEV GS

The CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is powered by Mazda's e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, pairing a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a high-capacity battery designed to deliver strong performance and smooth electric-only operation. This hybrid system provides all-electric driving capability for everyday commuting while seamlessly engaging the gasoline engine for longer trips or higher-demand situations. When properly equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories, all CX-90 PHEV models can tow up to 3,500 lbs., offering families added flexibility year-round.

Every PHEV model comes equipped with Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), featuring Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and EV modes. EV Mode enables the vehicle to operate using only the electric motor and battery for as long as conditions allow, making it ideal for short trips, cold-weather warm-up, and quiet early-morning departures.

The 2026 CX-90 PHEV GS builds on this foundation with a comprehensive list of standard comfort and convenience features. Inside, the GS offers eight-passenger seating with a 2-3-3 layout, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and tri-zone automatic climate control with dedicated vents for third-row passengers. A 10.25-inch full-colour centre display integrates Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, while dual USB-C ports, push-button start, and keyless entry add everyday convenience.

On the exterior, the GS features 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and rain-sensing wipers.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and an anti-theft immobilizer system.

CX-90 PHEV GS-L

For 2026, the CX-90 PHEV GS-L adds several premium comfort and technology enhancements that build on the well-equipped GS trim. On the exterior, the GS-L receives refined piano black accents and a power glass sunroof, while retaining the 19-inch alloy wheels and clean design that define the PHEV lineup. Heated side mirrors, LED lighting, and a power liftgate continue to support everyday convenience in a wide range of weather conditions.

Inside, the CX-90 PHEV GS-L elevates the experience for all occupants with leatherette-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, advanced keyless entry, 10-way power driver's seat with power driver's lumbar support, power 4-way passenger seat, and auto-dimming rearview mirror. Customers may choose between the standard second row bench seat configuration with seating for up to eight passengers or an available seven-passenger layout with second-row captain's chairs.

The GS-L introduces a larger 12.3-inch full-colour centre display with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with touch functionality when using those phone-based connectivity systems, along with wireless phone charging (Qi) for added convenience. Additional USB-C ports across all three rows ensure that every passenger has easy access to device charging.

In addition, GS-L owners can now count on reduced stress on long drives or bumper-to-bumper situations with Mazda's Cruise and Traffic Support.

CX-90 PHEV GT

CX-90 PHEV GT builds on the features of the GS-L model and introduces a number of premium exterior enhancements, including 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a machined finish, a power panoramic moonroof, and automatic power-folding side mirrors. The driver's side mirror also features auto-dimming functionality, supporting improved visibility in night driving. The GT continues to offer second-row bench or an available layout with captain's chairs. The second row also receives retractable window shades, providing added comfort and privacy for passengers.

Inside, the CX-90 PHEV GT receives an elevated cabin experience with Nappa leather seat upholstery in black, complemented by ventilated front seats, heated second-row outboard seats, and driver's seat memory functionality. A fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster is paired with a 12.3-inch centre display featuring Mazda Online Navigation with over-the-air update capability. Additional upgrades include a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink®, enhanced interior LED lighting, wireless phone charging, and a 1500-watt accessory power outlet in the cargo area for added versatility.

The CX-90 PHEV GT also expands its safety and driver-assist technologies with additional i-Activsense features such as Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Smart Brake Support Rear / Rear Crossing, and Trailer Hitch View, which provides improved visibility when connecting or towing equipment. Front and rear parking sensors are also added for improved maneuverability in tight or snowy conditions. These features build on Mazda's comprehensive suite of safety systems, providing added confidence for Canadian drivers across all seasons and road conditions.

CX-90 PHEV SIGNATURE

At the top of the PHEV lineup, the CX-90 PHEV Signature refines the electrified driving experience with an exclusive collection of premium design cues and advanced features. On the exterior, the Signature distinguishes itself with body-colour wheel arch mouldings, elegant bright detailing, and 21-inch machined-finish alloy wheels that accentuate its sophisticated stance. Automatic power-folding, auto-dimming side mirrors with position memory elevate convenience, while Signature LED headlights and taillights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) illuminate the road ahead with enhanced clarity in night and winter driving.

Inside, Nappa leather seating in Black or Pure White is paired with premium interior trim accents, second-row captain's chairs with ventilation, and a heated, power-adjustable steering wheel with memory. The Signature trim debuts The Driver Personalization System on the PHEV lineup for 2026, using facial recognition to automatically adjust the driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors for a perfectly tailored driving position.

The CX-90 PHEV Signature also receives Mazda's most comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite. Advanced features include Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Emergency Lane Keeping with Head-on traffic avoidance assist, Secondary Collision Reduction, Turn-Across Traffic, and the 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and Trailer Hitch View.

MSRP FOR THE 2026 MAZDA CX-90 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP2 CX-90 MHEV GS $47,100 CX-90 MHEV GS-L $51,100 CX-90 MHEV GS-L (Captain's chairs) $51,100 CX-90 MHEV GT $55,700 CX-90 MHEV GT (Captain's chairs) $55,700 CX-90 MHEV GT-P $59,650 CX-90 MHEV GT-P (Captain's chairs) $59,650 CX-90 MHEV Signature $63,650 CX-90 PHEV GS $53,750 CX-90 PHEV GS-L $57,750 CX-90 PHEV GS-L (Captain's chairs) $57,750 CX-90 PHEV GT $62,350 CX-90 PHEV GT (Captain's chairs) $62,350 CX-90 PHEV Signature $69,650

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Artisan Red Metallic $500 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Pure White Nappa Leather interior (available

with select exterior colours only) $250 Premium White Nappa leather interior

(available with select exterior colours only) $250

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca .

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]