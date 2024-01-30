Designed with active lifestyles in mind, Mazda enters the mid-size, two-row crossover segment with CX-70.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announced the first-ever 2025 Mazda CX-70. Utilizing Mazda's most advanced powertrains that offer responsive and electrified performance, CX-70 provides intuitive handling that keeps the driver engaged and in control, whether driving around the city or engaging in lifestyle activities.

As expected of a Mazda vehicle, CX-70 is designed with drivers in mind, with an emphasis on superb driving dynamics, elegant yet sporty design cues, and a focus on generous cabin and cargo space to encourage owners to pursue their passions and hobbies.

Built on Mazda's large platform, CX-70 has been engineered from the outset with electrification in mind, with all CX-70 powertrains featuring electrification technology. Customers can choose from an e-SkyActiv-G 3.3L Inline Six Turbo engine with M-Hybrid Boost, or an e-SkyActiv-G plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which provides customers with the best of both worlds in performance and efficiency.

Design is a clear point of pride with CX-70. The natural, athletic posture bestowed by the large platform is further enhanced with thoroughly modern and sporty touches. CX-70's aggressive appearance is immediately noticed with the wide and low front fascia and chiseled front end. Mazda further emphasized CX-70's dynamic look with contrasting black accents throughout the exterior, and available black metal and machine cut finished 21-inch wheels, giving the vehicle a great stance, even when parked.

Just as striking as the exterior is the meticulously sculpted interior, which feels wide and open, yet personable and comfortable. An expressive, varied interior colour palette is complemented by high quality materials and finishes, such as the contrast grey metallic inlays, which all work harmoniously to create a timeless, yet sporty ambiance. The available Garnet Red Nappa leather is coupled with red stitch detailing throughout the cabin and is inspired by the 100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5, offering a distinctly sporty theme.

Effortlessly blending the ideas of function and form, CX-70 implements several new features to Mazda, all designed to improve everyday utility and encourage our customers to engage with their active lifestyles and improve the driving experience. This includes remote-folding rear seats, which allows for easier loading into the rear of the vehicle, as well as a rear cargo area that has been optimized for storage with additional compartments, hooks for bags and other equipment. Along with that is a unique sub-trunk design that allows CX-70 owners to stow valuables and other small items out of sight.

CX-70's sense of utility and functionality to the driver is further enhanced with several new assistance technologies. One of these is an addition to Cruising and Traffic Support, called Unresponsive Driver Support, that adds an emergency-only system to automatically decelerate and stop the vehicle if the system detects the driver is unresponsive to escalating alerts. CX-70 also features a Trailer Hitch View with a viewfinder that guides the driver when connecting a trailer. On certain models, CX-70 offers towing capacity up to 5,000-pounds, 1,500W power output, and other features to complement customers' active lifestyles.

There is also the integration of Amazon Alexa, which allows the driver to make hands-free commands for prompts like changing the temperature, or radio station, to controlling their smart home devices. CX-70 is the first Mazda crossover to feature Amazon Alexa, with the goal of reducing driver distraction and improving ease of use. Mazda's purposeful approach in designing CX-70 for its customers elevates CX-70 to a higher standard; to learn more visit Mazda.ca.

