MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2025 Français

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Nov 03, 2025, 12:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,815 vehicles, representing an increase of 0.1 percent versus October 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 70,832, which is an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

OCTOBER 2025 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:  

  • Record October full-line sales, besting the previous October record set in 2024.
  • CX-30 records best October sales ever, with sales growing 34.6 percent year-over-year.
  • CX-5 sales rose by 38.1 percent compared to the same time last year.

October

October 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 


2025

2024

Change 

2024

2024

Change 

Mazda3 

1,035

1,097

(5.7 %)

12,428

8,894

39.7 %

MX-5 

49

53

(7.5 %)

1,005

1,010

(0.5 %)

Passenger Car         

1,084

1,150

(5.7 %)

13,433

9,904

35.6 %

MX-30

2

1

100.0 %

12

265

(95.5 %)

CX-30 

1,425

1,059

34.6 %

14,047

11,883

18.2 %

CX-5 

3,007

2,178

38.1 %

23,870

21,847

9.3 %

CX-50 

177

968

(81.7 %)

7,816

8,790

(11.1 %)

CX-70

404

484

(16.5 %)

4,464

2,503

78.3 %

CX-9

0

0

0.0 %

0

29

(100.0 %)

CX-90

716

968

(26.0 %)

7,190

6,740

6.7 %

Light Truck 

5,731

5,658

1.3 %

57,399

52,057

10.3 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

6,815

6,808

0.1 %

70,832

61,961

14.3 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: FacebookInstagramXYouTube, and Threads

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...