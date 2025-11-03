RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,815 vehicles, representing an increase of 0.1 percent versus October 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 70,832, which is an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

OCTOBER 2025 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

Record October full-line sales, besting the previous October record set in 2024.

CX-30 records best October sales ever, with sales growing 34.6 percent year-over-year.

CX-5 sales rose by 38.1 percent compared to the same time last year.



October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2024 2024 Change Mazda3 1,035 1,097 (5.7 %) 12,428 8,894 39.7 % MX-5 49 53 (7.5 %) 1,005 1,010 (0.5 %) Passenger Car 1,084 1,150 (5.7 %) 13,433 9,904 35.6 % MX-30 2 1 100.0 % 12 265 (95.5 %) CX-30 1,425 1,059 34.6 % 14,047 11,883 18.2 % CX-5 3,007 2,178 38.1 % 23,870 21,847 9.3 % CX-50 177 968 (81.7 %) 7,816 8,790 (11.1 %) CX-70 404 484 (16.5 %) 4,464 2,503 78.3 % CX-9 0 0 0.0 % 0 29 (100.0 %) CX-90 716 968 (26.0 %) 7,190 6,740 6.7 % Light Truck 5,731 5,658 1.3 % 57,399 52,057 10.3 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,815 6,808 0.1 % 70,832 61,961 14.3 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

