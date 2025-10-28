The MAZDA VISION X-COUPE is a crossover coupe that embodies the further evolution of 'KODO-Soul of Motion' design language. It is powered by a plug-in hybrid system integrating a two-rotor rotary turbo engine with a motor and battery. With a maximum output of 510 PS, the vehicle offers a driving range of

160 km in motor-only mode and up to 800 km when operating in combination with the engine. Furthermore, by combining carbon-neutral fuel derived from microalgae with Mazda's proprietary CO 2 capture technology, "Mazda Mobile Carbon Capture," the vehicle contributes to reducing atmospheric CO 2 the more it is driven.

The MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT is a model designed to deepen the bond between people and cars through the fusion of a human sensory digital model and empathetic Al. Acting like a close companion, it is capable of engaging in natural conversation and suggesting destinations, helping expand the driver's world. This represents Mazda's vision for the future of smart mobility, where vehicles and people form an emotional connection, much like a friend.

Furthermore, the All-New MAZDA CX-5 (European specification) *2, is on display to the general public for the first time ever. Featuring a spacious interior, refined KODO design, and enhanced Jinba-ittai (oneness between driver and car) driving dynamics, this model represents the evolution of a best-selling vehicle that has sold over 4.5 million units*3 across more than 100 countries and regions. Designed with the new electronic platform "MAZDA E/E ARCHITECTURE+", this latest model aims to offer an evolved driving experience.

Masahiro Moro, Representative Director, President and CEO of Mazda, stated: "The phrase, 'The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow,' expresses not only Mazda's fundamental spirit, but also the core of its future challenges. Under the shared global mission of achieving carbon neutrality, Mazda believes that the joy of driving can be a force for positive change for society and the planet. We remain committed to fulfilling the desire of those who love cars and wish to continue driving forever."

Mazda will continue to evolve the 'Joy of Driving' based on the value of 'Radically Human,' and will aim to deliver the 'Joy of Living' by creating exciting mobility experiences in our customers' daily lives.

Overview of the MAZDA VISION X-COUPE and MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT

Model MAZDA VISION X-COUPE MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT Overall Length 5,050 mm 3,825 mm Overall Width 1,995 mm 1,795 mm Overall Height 1,480 mm 1,470 mm Wheelbase 3,080 mm 2,515 mm

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ *1 Hosted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.

Press Day: Wednesday, October 29, 8:00-18:00, and Thursday, October 30, 8:00-13:00. Public Day: starting Friday, October 31 until Sunday, November 9. *2 For the new MAZDA CX-5, please see the news release at the following URL.

https:/ /newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2025/202507/250710a.html *3 Mazda's best-selling model in its current lineup from 2018 to 2024

