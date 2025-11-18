RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, a national distinction that celebrates organizations leading the way in employee experience and workplace culture. Selected from thousands of applicants across the country, the winners represent Canada's most forward-thinking and people-centered workplaces.

Canada's Top 100 Employers 2026 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

This first-time recognition marks a major milestone for Mazda Canada, reflecting the company's commitment to building an environment where employees can thrive, collaborate, and make a meaningful impact - both within the company and in the communities it serves.

"Our investment in employee development and growth fosters a workplace where people feel empowered and inspired to reach their full potential," said Amy Fleming, President and CEO, Mazda Canada Inc. "This recognition reinforces our belief that when we put people and purpose first, great things happen - for our employees, our customers, and our communities."

Driven by Purpose

Purpose is at the core of Mazda Canada's culture, shaping how employees work, connect, and innovate. The company invests in programs that strengthen professional development, recognition, and well-being, while encouraging fresh ideas and celebrating collective success.

That same spirit extends beyond the workplace through company-led initiatives and community partnerships with Pathways to Education and Indspire, focused on enabling equitable access to education and greater opportunities for youth across Canada.

What Sets Mazda Canada Apart

Mazda Canada's selection for this prestigious recognition was driven by several standout programs that reflect its commitment to employee well-being, growth, and purpose, including:

A competitive health benefits package, including $1,500 annually that can be utilized for mental health support

A defined benefit pension plan

Progressive time-off policies, including 10 paid sick days and reduced summer hours

A tuition reimbursement program offering up to $10,000 per year for employee development

Unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training shaped by employee feedback

A $10,000 Japan scholarship opportunity for children of Mazda employees in Canada

A $500 annual wellness fund to support physical and mental well-being

Access to new Mazda vehicles through exclusive employee programs

For more information on Mazda Canada's recognition as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026, please visit:

www.canadastop100.com/mazda

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Now in its 26th year, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an annual editorial competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizing employers across the country that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees. Organizations are evaluated based on eight criteria, including workplace atmosphere, benefits, training and skills development, and community involvement.

The full list of winners and detailed reasons for selection are published each year by The Globe and Mail and available online at www.canadastop100.com.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Krista Tzanopoulos, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]