RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced the final vehicle models earning their prestigious 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. Making the list were Mazda's 2025 CX-70 and CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) both receiving the highest award, the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The 2025 CX-50, and by extension the all-new CX-50 Hybrid, was noted for maintaining the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ after improvements to the 2024 model were retested, earning it a higher rating in pedestrian front crash prevention.

With this announcement, Mazda has earned a total of eight IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.

Other Mazda models earning the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award are the 2024-2025 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-301, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV.

"Mazda once again demonstrated its commitment to safety, acting quickly to meet the tougher standards we adopted for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award," IIHS President David Harkey said.

"Our research and development teams go above and beyond to make sure that we don't just meet, but exceed, the stringent testing requirements that IIHS sets each year to ensure the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians", said Mazda Canada President and CEO, David Klan. "With each new vehicle and technology that we introduce, we are continually improving the safety of our vehicles, and our list of eight 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award winners is a testament to that."

To qualify for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side impact crash tests and an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front crash test, which now emphasizes back seat safety. Additionally, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation is required, and all trims must come with acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

1 2024 model year Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, and CX-30 with optional front crash prevention

