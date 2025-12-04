Mazda3 receives small packaging updates and improved standard equipment for 2026.

2026 Mazda3 has a starting MSRP1 of $25,250

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. is continuing its 2026 model year lineup announcements with the renowned Mazda3. Available as a sedan or hatchback (Sport model), the Mazda3 delivers refined design, premium features, and engaging driving dynamics. Both Mazda3 and Mazda3 sport models will arrive at dealerships this winter. Buyers can choose between a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode or an available Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual (Mazda3 Sport only). Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, with i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) available on select trims.

1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices

MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT GX

Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GX models continue to offer a comprehensive suite of i-Activsense safety features, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Lane-Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The cabin features an 8.8-inch Mazda Connect display with wired Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, push-button start, remote keyless entry, electronic parking brake, and black cloth heated front seats. Standard convenience features include heated exterior mirrors and automatic climate control.

On the outside, GX models feature LED automatic headlights, LED combination taillights, daytime running lights, and 16-inch silver metallic alloy wheels. The Mazda3 sedan sports a matte black front grille, while the Mazda3 Sport hatchback is distinguished by a gloss black grille.

Mazda Connected Services is included for one year, providing remote vehicle access through the MyMazda app, including engine start and vehicle-status monitoring.

MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT GS

Building on the GX, the GS trim enhances both comfort and connectivity. It adds a 10.25-inch full-colour centre display with touchscreen functionality when using Wireless Apple CarPlay™ or Wireless Android Auto™, wireless phone charging (Qi), dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, rain-sensing wipers, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Exterior upgrades include 18-inch silver alloy wheels, heated body-colour mirrors, and rear centre armrest with cup holders.

GS LUXURY PACKAGE

The available GS Luxury Package further enhances sophistication with black leatherette seats, power glass moonroof, 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and memory, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Additional features include Advanced Keyless Entry, and exterior mirrors with reverse tilt-down and memory function.

When equipped with the GS Luxury Package, both the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport are available with i-Activ AWD for added year-round traction.

MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT GT

At the top of the lineup, the GT trim offers exceptional refinement and advanced driver-assistance technologies.

GT models feature Bose® 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM® satellite radio (3-month trial), 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Cruising and Traffic Support, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Smart Brake Support – Rear and Rear Crossing. The Active Driving Display, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and front wiper de-icer provide additional confidence in Canadian winter conditions. Inside, GT models include black leather seats and frameless auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink®.

The Mazda3 Sport GT also continues to offer an available 6-speed manual transmission, exclusive to the hatchback model.

MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT GT TURBO

The GT Turbo amplifies performance with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine producing 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Turbo models include standard i-Activ AWD, 18-inch black alloy wheels, Jet Black mirrors, larger dual exhaust outlets, and distinctive Turbo badging.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Mazda3 Mazda3 Sport Mazda3 GX FWD $25,250 $26,000 Mazda3 GS FWD $27,850 $28,600 Mazda3 GS Luxury Package FWD $30,050 $30,800 Mazda3 GS Luxury Package AWD $32,050 $32,800 Mazda3 GT Sport (Manual) FWD - $34,800 Mazda3 GT FWD $34,050 $34,800 Mazda3 GT AWD $36,050 $36,800 Mazda GT Turbo AWD $38,450 $39,200

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Gray Metallic $400 Polymetal Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $300 Ceramic Metallic $300

2 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

