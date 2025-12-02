Mazda Expands on New In-Vehicle Technologies in 2026 CX-5

Mazda Engineer Highlights Customer's Experience and Benefits with Latest Technology Interface

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the reveal of the all-new 2026 CX-5, Mazda North American Operations today released a new video featuring Matthew Valbuena, manager of in-vehicle technology and human-machine interfaces to provide an overview of the vehicle's new infotainment and in-car technology setup, featuring voice commands, and connectivity features developed to deliver an intuitive experience while helping minimize distractions while driving.

2026 Mazda CX-5 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

"Our goal with the 2026 CX-5 was to make technology easy to use while keeping the driver focused on the road," Valbuena said. "A great deal of research and testing went into developing Mazda's latest infotainment system, and we believe it is well positioned to feel familiar to how customers interact with smartphone-like devices."

Perhaps the largest advancement to the CX-5's in-vehicle technology experience is the implementation of standard Google built-in to put apps and services directly on the vehicle's screen, such as Google Maps for built-in navigation. This latest Mazda Connect is developed with an intuitive interface, including commonly used features like HVAC and volume controls docked at the bottom of the screen, to help allow for quick access to desired functions.

With Google built-in and voice control, the all-new CX-5 offers an impressive, hands-free experience that complements both the standard 12.9-inch or, Mazda's largest-ever, available 15.6-inch touchscreen display. New steering wheel controls also give the driver another touchpoint to engage with the interface while keeping their hands on the steering wheel and their eyes focused on the road.

And for those who prefer smartphone mirroring, the 2026 CX-5 supports Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility as standard, offering a variety of ways to use the technology in the CX-5 to best suit each customer's needs.

Click the link below to learn more about the technology in the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5, or visit Mazda.ca.

2026 CX-5 Technology Deep Dive

