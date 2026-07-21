CAA-Québec highlights Mazda among the market leaders for new vehicle warranty coverage

Mazda remains Canada's unlimited mileage warranty leader.

Only Mazda offers unlimited mileage coverage for New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Powertrain Warranty.

More than a decade after launch, Mazda's Unlimited Mileage Warranty continues to set the benchmark.

CAA-Québec applauds Mazda's warranty distinction as a meaningful benefit for consumers.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- For more than a decade, Mazda Canada has offered Canadian drivers something no other automotive brand can match: unlimited mileage coverage on both its New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Powertrain Warranty. Today, that commitment continues to distinguish Mazda in the marketplace, as reflected in CAA-Québec's annual analysis of new-vehicle warranty programs.

MAZDA CANADA’S UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY CONTINUES TO STAND APART IN CANADA

CAA-Québec's 2026 New-Vehicle Warranties report highlights Mazda among the strongest warranty offerings available to Canadian consumers, recognizing the brand's coverage in several key categories, including New Vehicle Limited Warranty1, Powertrain, Sound System and Navigation System, and Seatbelts and Airbags.

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1 Shown in report as 'Entire Vehicle'

"With its unlimited-mileage warranty program, Mazda continues to stand out, and CAA-Québec can only applaud this distinction, which is far from insignificant for consumers," said Maxime Dubois, Columnist and Mobility Expertise Project Lead at CAA-Québec.

Introduced in Canada more than ten years ago, Mazda's Unlimited Mileage Warranty was designed to give owners greater peace of mind by removing kilometre restrictions from some of the vehicle's most important warranty coverages. Whether customers use their vehicle for long daily commutes or weekend road trips, warranty protection remains in place for the full warranty term regardless of distance travelled.

"At Mazda, we believe customers shouldn't have to worry about how much they drive in order to maintain warranty protection," said Amy Fleming, President and CEO, Mazda Canada. "Our Unlimited Mileage Warranty reflects the confidence we have in the quality, reliability, and durability of our vehicles, while providing Canadians with added peace of mind throughout their ownership experience."

According to CAA-Québec's 2026 warranty comparison, Mazda remains the only automotive brand in Canada to offer unlimited mileage coverage on both its New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Powertrain Warranty. In addition, Mazda's warranty coverage includes unlimited mileage protection for hybrid and electric drive components, sound systems and navigation systems, seatbelts and airbags, and roadside assistance.

Mazda Canada's Unlimited Mileage Warranty coverage includes:

3-year New Vehicle Warranty with unlimited mileage

with unlimited mileage 5-year Powertrain Warranty with unlimited mileage

with unlimited mileage 5-year warranty on Hybrid and Electric Drive Components with unlimited mileage

with unlimited mileage 3-year Roadside Assistance Program with unlimited mileage

with unlimited mileage 7-year Anti-Perforation Warranty with unlimited mileage

with unlimited mileage 5-year Safety Restraint System Warranty with unlimited mileage

CAA-Québec's annual warranty analysis compares warranty programs offered by vehicle manufacturers in Canada, providing consumers with an independent resource to better understand available coverage and long-term ownership considerations.

To view the complete CAA-Québec 2026 New-Vehicle Warranties report, click here.

For more information about Mazda Canada's warranty coverage, visit www.mazda.ca.

About CAA‑Québec

CAA‑Québec offers a wide range of assistance services in a wide variety of sectors, drawing on a human approach. As a socially committed organization, CAA-Quebec strives on a daily basis to protect the interests of its members. And in keeping with its values of reliability and benevolence, it fosters responsible consumption and promotes road safety.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]