MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,808 vehicles, representing an increase of 24.9 percent versus October 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 61,961, which is an increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

OCTOBER 2024 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

Record full-line sales in October, beating the previous record set in October 2020 .

. CX-50 records best October sales ever, with sales growing 29.1 percent vs October 2023 .

. CX-90 sets a new benchmark for October as well, with YOY growth of 63.5 percent.

CX-30 sales rose by 52.2 percent compared to the same time last year.



October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 1,097 1,267 (13.4 %) 8,894 9,012 (1.3 %) MX-5 53 42 26.2 % 1,010 1,010 0.0 % Passenger Car 1,150 1,309 (12.1 %) 9,904 10,022 (1.2 %) CX-30 1,059 696 52.2 % 11,883 9,075 30.9 % CX-5 2,178 2,026 7.5 % 21,847 19,799 10.3 % CX-50 968 750 29.1 % 8,790 4,396 100.0 % CX-70 484 - - 2,503 - - CX-9 0 31 (100.0 %) 29 2,039 (98.6 %) CX-90 968 592 63.5 % 6,740 3,282 105.4 % MX-30 1 46 (97.8 %) 265 620 (57.3 %) Light Truck 5,658 4,141 36.6 % 52,057 39,211 32.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,808 5,450 24.9 % 61,961 49,233 25.9 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

