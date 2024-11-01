MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,808 vehicles, representing an increase of 24.9 percent versus October 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 61,961, which is an increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

OCTOBER 2024 SALES HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • Record full-line sales in October, beating the previous record set in October 2020.
  • CX-50 records best October sales ever, with sales growing 29.1 percent vs October 2023.
  • CX-90 sets a new benchmark for October as well, with YOY growth of 63.5 percent.
  • CX-30 sales rose by 52.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

October

October 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 

2024

2023

Change 

2024

2023

Change 

Mazda3 

1,097

1,267

(13.4 %)

8,894

9,012

(1.3 %)

MX-5 

53

42

26.2 %

1,010

1,010

0.0 %

Passenger Car 

1,150

1,309

(12.1 %)

9,904

10,022

(1.2 %)

CX-30 

1,059

696

52.2 %

11,883

9,075

30.9 %

CX-5 

2,178

2,026

7.5 %

21,847

19,799

10.3 %

CX-50 

968

750

29.1 %

8,790

4,396

100.0 %

CX-70

484

-

-

2,503

-

-

CX-9

0

31

(100.0 %)

29

2,039

(98.6 %)

CX-90

968

592

63.5 %

6,740

3,282

105.4 %

MX-30

1

46

(97.8 %)

265

620

(57.3 %)

Light Truck 

5,658

4,141

36.6 %

52,057

39,211

32.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

6,808

5,450

24.9 %

61,961

49,233

25.9 %







Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

