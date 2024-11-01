MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2024

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Nov 01, 2024, 13:55 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 6,808 vehicles, representing an increase of 24.9 percent versus October 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 61,961, which is an increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
OCTOBER 2024 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- Record full-line sales in October, beating the previous record set in October 2020.
- CX-50 records best October sales ever, with sales growing 29.1 percent vs October 2023.
- CX-90 sets a new benchmark for October as well, with YOY growth of 63.5 percent.
- CX-30 sales rose by 52.2 percent compared to the same time last year.
|
October
|
October
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,097
|
1,267
|
(13.4 %)
|
8,894
|
9,012
|
(1.3 %)
|
MX-5
|
53
|
42
|
26.2 %
|
1,010
|
1,010
|
0.0 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,150
|
1,309
|
(12.1 %)
|
9,904
|
10,022
|
(1.2 %)
|
CX-30
|
1,059
|
696
|
52.2 %
|
11,883
|
9,075
|
30.9 %
|
CX-5
|
2,178
|
2,026
|
7.5 %
|
21,847
|
19,799
|
10.3 %
|
CX-50
|
968
|
750
|
29.1 %
|
8,790
|
4,396
|
100.0 %
|
CX-70
|
484
|
-
|
-
|
2,503
|
-
|
-
|
CX-9
|
0
|
31
|
(100.0 %)
|
29
|
2,039
|
(98.6 %)
|
CX-90
|
968
|
592
|
63.5 %
|
6,740
|
3,282
|
105.4 %
|
MX-30
|
1
|
46
|
(97.8 %)
|
265
|
620
|
(57.3 %)
|
Light Truck
|
5,658
|
4,141
|
36.6 %
|
52,057
|
39,211
|
32.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,808
|
5,450
|
24.9 %
|
61,961
|
49,233
|
25.9 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article