MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 5,450 vehicles, representing an increase of 34.3 percent versus October 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 49,233, which is an increase of 11.7% percent compared to the same period in 2022.

OCTOBER 2023 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 records best October sales ever, with sales jumping 146.7 percent vs October 2022 .

. CX-90 sales continue to exceed that of the CX-9's highest recorded sales month.

Mazda3 sales jump 95.5 percent vs October 2022 , and sales have exceeded the 2022 YTD total by 26.9 percent.

, and sales have exceeded the 2022 YTD total by 26.9 percent. CX-30 sales rose by 50.0 percent compared to the same time last year.



October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 1,267 648 95.5 % 9,012 7,102 26.9 % MX-5 42 61 (31.1 %) 1,010 594 70.0 % Passenger Car 1,309 709 84.6 % 10,022 7,696 30.2 % CX-3 0 0 0.0 % 0 3,050 (100.0 %) CX-30 696 464 50.0 % 9,075 5,973 51.9 % CX-5 2,026 2,182 (7.1 %) 19,799 20,950 (5.5 %) CX-50 750 304 146.7 % 4,396 1,975 122.6 % CX-9 31 298 (89.6 %) 2,039 3,702 (44.9 %) MX-30 46 100 (54.0 %) 620 722 (14.1 %) Light Truck 4,141 3,348 23.7 % 39,211 36,372 7.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,450 4,057 34.3 % 49,233 44,068 11.7 %















