MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2023

02 Nov, 2023, 13:57 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 5,450 vehicles, representing an increase of 34.3 percent versus October 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 49,233, which is an increase of 11.7% percent compared to the same period in 2022.
OCTOBER 2023 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-50 records best October sales ever, with sales jumping 146.7 percent vs October 2022.
- CX-90 sales continue to exceed that of the CX-9's highest recorded sales month.
- Mazda3 sales jump 95.5 percent vs October 2022, and sales have exceeded the 2022 YTD total by 26.9 percent.
- CX-30 sales rose by 50.0 percent compared to the same time last year.
|
October
|
October
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,267
|
648
|
95.5 %
|
9,012
|
7,102
|
26.9 %
|
MX-5
|
42
|
61
|
(31.1 %)
|
1,010
|
594
|
70.0 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,309
|
709
|
84.6 %
|
10,022
|
7,696
|
30.2 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0
|
3,050
|
(100.0 %)
|
CX-30
|
696
|
464
|
50.0 %
|
9,075
|
5,973
|
51.9 %
|
CX-5
|
2,026
|
2,182
|
(7.1 %)
|
19,799
|
20,950
|
(5.5 %)
|
CX-50
|
750
|
304
|
146.7 %
|
4,396
|
1,975
|
122.6 %
|
CX-9
|
31
|
298
|
(89.6 %)
|
2,039
|
3,702
|
(44.9 %)
|
MX-30
|
46
|
100
|
(54.0 %)
|
620
|
722
|
(14.1 %)
|
Light Truck
|
4,141
|
3,348
|
23.7 %
|
39,211
|
36,372
|
7.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,450
|
4,057
|
34.3 %
|
49,233
|
44,068
|
11.7 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
